Kylie Jenner Snapchat Hacked: Fans Shocked By Threats To Expose ‘KUWTK’ Star Nude Photos

Kylie Jenner has become another victim of a social media hacker, with the individual even threatening to expose nude photos of Kylie. Followers of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star were shocked on Sunday to discover the revealing messages posted on her social media account, and the alleged hacker’s posts even included a user name for the person taking ownership of the hacking, according to the Daily Mail.

Jenner, 19, has thousands of fans who are used to her racy photos and sexy messages. But the messages on her social media account, which included an image of a yellow SnapCode linked to a user named “chikri95,” didn’t seem to be in Kylie’s usual style. The caption contained the threat that nude photos of Jenner would be exposed.

“add for kylie jenner’s nudes!! twitter ‘chikri98.'”

The Twitter account of the alleged hacker went one step further, mocking the situation and allegation of having nude photos of Kylie.

“I GOT KYLIES NUDES AHAHHA,” claimed the individual.

As of this article, no personal images of Jenner had been released from that account. But it didn’t take nude photos of Kylie to get her fans fluttering on Twitter. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s followers shared the nude news, emphasizing that it was for real and not just a drill.

Some even tweeted Kylie, asking if she had been hacked. But thus far, she hasn’t responded, as one fan noted.

“Love seeing people tweeting Kylie Jenner like ‘have you been hacked??’ as if she’s going to reply to them,” mocked the follower.

And some found humor in the situation.

“Can’t even tell if kylie jenner’s snapchat is hacked or if she’s releasing another line of knock off lipsticks,” joked one Twitter follower.

Others shared memes.

Kylie Jenner's snapchat got hacked and all I can think about is this lmfao pic.twitter.com/MPDNO5BWuC — sarai (@sarahatrian1) July 23, 2017

Others just wanted to do a reality check for anyone doubting that the hacking was for real.

“Kylie Jenner is hacked on Snapchat. This is not a drill.”

While Kylie’s fans reacted, Jenner comforted herself by munching on white chocolate-coated pretzels as she headed to a different social media platform. The cosmetics princess shared a short post, even taking time to add a rosy glow with a pink filter as she seemed to take the hacking in stride.

But the fact that she’s gone through a hacking drama before may have helped Jenner to stay calm, cool, and collected. In June, 2016, Kylie’s Twitter account also was hacked. And although it contained some lewd language, the meanest post by the hacker was a slam at Jenner’s talent (or lack thereof).

“I love being so famous with no talent.”

That time, Kylie clapped back by telling her fans that she wasn’t stressing about the situation.

“So my Twitter was hacked and I don’t really care, I’m just letting him have fun,” said Jenner.

Another of the hacker’s posts then referred to her alleged sex tape with Tyga as “trash.” Kylie responded to that one as well.

“Everyone is like ‘leak the sex tape.’ Guys, you are never going to see a sex tape from me. It’s not going to happen,” she announced.

That round of hacking also included tweets for a list of A-list celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift. Is the new hacking of Jenner’s Snapchat just the icebreaker for targeting more famous celebrities again, or is Kylie the only victim, and will the threat of exposing nude photos of Jenner come true? Share your views below.

