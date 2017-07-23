Prince William Talks To Prince George, Princess Charlotte About Princess Diana As Kate Didn’t Know Her

Prince William is making sure that his two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, know all about their late grandmother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris, France on August 31, 1997.

In a new documentary about Princess Diana, titled Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Prince William reveals how he is keeping the memory of his mother alive for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He regularly talks to his two children about their Granny Diana, according to Stuff.

Prince George, who recently turned 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, are close to their maternal grandmother, Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton, but their father also constantly tells them of their other grandmother. Prince William says that when putting them to bed, he reminds his children that they have two grandmothers in their lives, adding that it is important that they know about Princess Diana.

There are two grandmothers in their lives, so it’s important they know who she [Princess Diana] was and that she existed.

Prince William says that they now have more photos of Princess Diana around their house, adding that they “talk about her a bit and stuff.” He also admits that it is hard to discuss his mother with his children, as Kate Middleton, whom he married in April 2011, did not know Princess Diana and cannot provide the details.

“It’s hard because, obviously, Catherine didn’t know her, she cannot really provide that level of detail.”

Moreover, in the 65-minute documentary, the royal prince, who is second in line to inherit the British throne, jokes that Princess Diana would have been a “nightmare grandmother.”

“She’d come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing amount of scene, bubbles everywhere, bath water all over the place and then leave.”

Just like his mother, Prince William wants to make enough time for his two children.

Earlier in May, in an interview given to GQ, Prince William said that he would have loved to see his mother meet Kate Middleton and see Prince George and Princess Charlotte growing up.

Meanwhile, in the documentary, Prince William and Prince Harry come together for the first time for a joint interview. It is also the first time the two brothers have talked about their mother. Prince Harry says that their mother was the “best mom” in the world, adding that she was a “loving mother” and an “incredibly funny person,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Prince William reveals that Princess Diana used to send him “ridiculous cards” while he was in school. He says that he used to get nervous about opening those cards in public.

The two brothers continue to miss their mother. Prince Harry says, “it has been hard, and it will continue to be hard,” adding that there is not a day that he and Prince William do not wish that Princess Diana was around.

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy airs on Monday, June 24 on HBO in the U.S. and ITV in the U.K.

