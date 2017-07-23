‘Riverdale’ Season 2 Spoilers: Fred’s Fate Revealed In Episode 1, Archie And Veronica To Show Darker Side

Riverdale Season 2 won’t be back until this fall on The CW but the cast, along with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, was nice enough to give fans a sneak peek on what to expect during the October premiere at the recent San Diego Comic-Con.

The trailer for Riverdale Season 2, which you can watch below, shows the aftermath of the shocking Season 1 finale. In the promo, Archie (K.J. Apa) was seen carrying his father Fred (Luke Perry) into the hospital after getting shot by a masked gunman at Pop’s. It didn’t take long before the rest of the gang appears, and they see Archie covered in his father’s blood. After explaining what happened, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) speculated that the shooting isn’t merely an act of violence but rather, someone wanted Fred dead. Pop Tate (Alvin Sanders) seemed to agree with Jughead.

“His goal was something else, darker. It was like the angel of death had come to Riverdale,” Pop Tate said.

During the Riverdale panel at San Diego Comic-Con, via the Hollywood Reporter, Aguirre-Sarcasa assured fans that they will find out Fred’s fate by the end of the Season 2 premiere episode. K.J. Apa also hinted that they will get to see a different side to Archie brought about by the recent shooting.

Face the dark and dangerous truth of #Riverdale on the season finale, TONIGHT at 9/8c on The CW!

Aside from Archie, the rest of the gang will also have a more interesting, and darker, storyline in Season 2. Jughead not only finds himself adjusting to life in his new school, he also got invited to join the Southside Serpents. Sprouse told the website that his character will eventually find himself in the middle of two worlds that are “starting to collide and erupt.” It’s only a matter of time before he’s forced to pick a side.

Dark Veronica will also make an appearance on Riverdale Season 2. When her ex-boyfriend from New York comes to town, he will reportedly bring out the worst in her. Camila Mendes teased that he will do “some bad things” in Episode 5, which will lead to the girls coming together to defend Veronica and Cheryl.

need a ride?

As for Betty, Reinhart shared that, rather than dark Betty, fans will get to see “tortured soul Betty” in the coming episodes. Riverdale fans, however, wouldn’t have to worry about Bughead’s relationship coming to an end. Reinhart said that Betty will still lean on Jughead for support as she works on her personal issues.

Riverdale Season 2 premieres October 11 at 8 p.m. on The CW. Watch the promo below.

