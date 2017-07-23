‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Jack’s Romance With Nikki Reignites War With Victor — Is The ‘YR’ Supercouple Over?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two weeks indicate turmoil in Genoa City as Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) makes moves that draw Victor’s (Eric Braeden) ire and reignites the old rivalry between the two men.

The latest developments could also mean that Nikki and Victor’s marriage is about to end.

Jack is renewing his relationship with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and he doesn’t seem to be doing anything to hide the fact. The apparent affront from Victor’s perspective threatens to spark a major feud in Genoa City.

The longstanding differences between the soap supercouple, Victor and Nikki, came to the fore recently when Nikki, Nick and Victoria discovered that Victor was responsible for bringing back Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to Genoa City so that she can frame Adam Newman (Justin Hartley).

Victor’s role in Chloe’s return means that he is directly to blame for the explosion caused by Chloe in which Adam was supposed to have been killed.

Despite the deep cracks in their marriage, Nikki has been keeping up appearances because she does not want to tarnish the family’s name. However, the charity concert was the last straw. Nick’s attempt to sabotage Nikki’s performance enraged Victor and he ended up attacking his son physically.

Nikki seeks refuge from her family problems in Abbott cabin alone with Jack, and during the private moments together, the two kiss. The kiss forces the friends to acknowledge the other side to their relationship.

Jack and Nikki are caught in the act by Abby Newman (Melisa Ordway), who informs her stepsister, Victoria. Victoria takes it upon herself to stop by Jack’s office to warn him to stay away from Nikki so as to avoid provoking a conflict with Victor. However, she ends up collapsing in the elevator.

Hilary records the moment that Victor and Nick clash in the parking lot on video and airs it on TV, apparently with Victor’s consent. The implication of Victor’s consent is that he does not require Nikki to continue keeping up appearances that all is well with their marriage and their fundamentally dysfunctional family.

Jack is slapped and Victor and Nikki could be finished in Wednesday's The Young and the Restless recap https://t.co/jvdmOEPaRa #YR — Mod Matt (@SOFMattsMusings) July 18, 2017

Nikki and Jack oblige by carrying on openly with their relationship. While Victor is ready to let Nikki go it is not likely that he is going to approve of Nikki going with Jack. The sight of his wife hanging out openly with his arch-rival enrages Victor and sparks a conflict between the men.

Meanwhile, Jack learns of the problems that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) has been facing finding a job. The Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Cane will seek employment at Devon (Bryton James) and Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) company, but they won’t want anything to do with him after his sexual harassment case, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Jack will offer to help Cane, but with strings attached. Cane will have to furnish the scoop on Brash and Sassy. Jack hopes that the information will help to strengthen his business position.

‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Plots Adam Newman’s Return, Exposes Christian’s Paternity Secret https://t.co/yaek1Bh7V1 #YR — Diane Degeorge (@DegeorgeDiane) July 21, 2017

However, Jack’s demand places Cane in a quandary. Providing the scoop on Brash and Sassy could hurt his wife Lily (Christel Khalil), as it could put her modeling gig in jeopardy.

Victor will surely rage against Jack if his action threatens Victoria’s business. Victor’s move could involve other members of the family, including Abby, who is upset by Jack and Nikki’s ongoing reconnection.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) health crisis will land her in hospital.

Victoria’s sudden collapse does not come entirely as a surprise. She has been suffering strange symptoms since she hit her head during a confrontation with Abby.

The crisis between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor will continue to deepen and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will find herself dragged into a quagmire after she aired footage of the fight between father and son in a parking lot.

However, Hilary will insist that she sought Victor’s approval to air the footage. But she will have other concerns during the week. The basis of her relationship with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) will come under scrutiny as the two pause to reconsider their relationship.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will find herself reflecting on her past. It is likely that Adam will be the subject of her recollections.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Adam Newman will return to Genoa City very soon. His return will be disaster for Chelsea who has entered into a relationship with Nick under the presumption that Adam is dead.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]