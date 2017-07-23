‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11: Amy Might Say ‘No’ To Sheldon’s Proposal Says Mayim Bialik

The Season 10 finale of The Big Bang Theory ended with perhaps one of the biggest cliffhangers in the show’s history, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) going down on one knee to propose to Amy (Mayim Bialik). In a panel last Friday at Comic-Con San Diego, the TBBT cast talked about what was it like shooting Episode 24, “The Long Distance Dissonance.” In a recent interview, Bialik, meanwhile, teased that she can picture Amy saying either yes or no to Sheldon when Season 11 returns.

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the show, shared, via USA Today, that it was very emotional seeing Sheldon finally propose to Amy. However, it’s not only Cuoco who got teary- eyed, Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali) said that everyone started crying after seeing how far Sheldon and Amy’s relationship has come.

Even though the cast already knew what was about to happen, Cuoco recalled that everyone still went behind the camera for that one special scene. After all that the couple has gone through, Cuoco said that it made her tear up seeing Sheldon finally propose.

“(There’s been) so many years and so many relationships have transformed, and to see that be this pinnacle of the season, it was just really cool. We’ve all come a long way,” she said.

Amy and Sheldon are taking it back with a retrospective on "Fun With Flags" in tonight's #BigBangTheory A post shared by The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory_cbs) on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

The Big Bang Theory fans know how long Amy has been waiting to get a proposal out of Sheldon. However, Mayim Bialik recently told Radio Times that she could actually picture Amy turning Sheldon down. According to her, she can definitely see Amy “saying no or yes.” Even if she has been playing Amy for seven years, Bialik said that she still has no clue what her character’s response might be.

Bialik said that her jaw hit the floor after reading the script for the Season 10 finale. Although excited for the next chapter in Sheldon and Amy’s life, she’s unsure if showing another wedding is necessary.

“I think there have been a lot of special occasions on the show already – several weddings and a baby. I’m not sure that we need to have a Sheldon/Amy wedding, but again, that’s up to the writers!” she explained.

Make sure you gather around the to watch a new episode #BigBangTheory tonight 8/7c A post shared by The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory_cbs) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

Meanwhile, when asked how Amy will react when she finds out that Ramona (Riki Lindhome) kissed Sheldon, Bialik says she has no clue but can only predict that it will be one hilarious episode.

“She would either ask him to talk about it or tell him he never can!” she said.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 premieres September 25 on CBS. Tune in for more spoilers and cast updates.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]