‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Mob Revenge Leaves Sam, Sonny And Garvey Near Death

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Garvey (Rick Ravanello) will soon find himself at death’s door because of his revenge scheme after kidnapping both Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel) and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). However, Garvey isn’t the only one who will be at GH fighting for his life. By the end of next week, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) will also be in a life or death struggle thanks to injury and illness.

Three kidnappings coming to GH

On the Monday, July 24 General Hospital, spoilers from Soaps She Knows say Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) has Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) captive and tortures him for information on Spencer’s whereabouts. Jason kidnapped Valentin, and Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) will be distraught when she realizes he’s missing. Meanwhile, there’s an update on Spencer’s kidnapping. Sonny got a photo texted to his phone of Spencer in captivity.

The texted photo should clear Valentin, but how long until Sonny communicates with Jason? Checking Valentin’s phone and knowing Valentin was with Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) and then Jason exonerates him, but Valentin won’t soon forget this insult. That revelation concludes Valentin’s kidnapping, but another is coming by the end of the week. Spencer will emerge safe and sound from his captivity because there are new spoilers from Soap Opera Digest for the first week of August about him with his grandma.

Liz kidnapped, too

Garvey is back in town, according to Soap Central, to “finish what he started” and that means making Sonny pay and also Jason since Jason captured him in Puerto Rico. Spencer’s kidnapping was to torment Sonny since he’s his uncle and Garvey will snatch Jason’s baby mama Liz since she’s a target of opportunity that’s easy to grab. Garvey covers his tracks. This drama doesn’t kick into high gear until Wednesday, July 26 when Sam confronts Sonny with a gun at a construction site.

By Thursday, July 27, less is also held captive and by the end of the week, shots ring out. Sam and Garvey will both be at the construction site, and although Garvey wants the rival mobster dead, it’s Sam that puts a bullet in him, but Garvey knows all about it. The problem is, neither Sam nor Garvey will report Sonny’s whereabouts. Both want him dead, and both Sam and Garvey are facing medical crises of their own, so Sonny is the last thing on their minds. Liz won’t be missing too long.

Sam, Garvey and Sonny fight for life

When Sam returns from her encounter with Sonny (and shooting him), Jason can no longer deny that something is dangerously off-kilter with his wife. Jason insists on medical attention, plus her test results are back, and he forces Sam to go to GH. New General Hospital spoilers from the soap magazines promise her disease has her at death’s door by the end of the month. The latest theory, based on her symptoms and leaks from the GH set is that she has toxoplasmosis.

Sonny is shot and in a pit covered in a tarp with the intent to let him die there. Garvey is shot and taken to GH, and when Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) demands to know where Sonny is, the vengeful mobster tells her that Sonny is already dead. Sonny’s not dead yet, but it’s touch and go. Sam can’t tell Carly anything because she’s fighting for her life and Garvey is whisked into surgery. Sonny tries to hang on while his demons haunt him because he’s trapped in a claustrophobic circumstance (his kryptonite) and left to die.

Everyone survives, but it’s touch and go

The latest General Hospital spoilers promise that Sam’s illness leaves her in dire straits and Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) and Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) struggle to save her. Sam will recover, but she will face guilt over what she did to Sonny thanks to the illness that ravaged her mind. Sonny is found and also survives his ordeal, but since he seems to be shot once a year, he’s an old pro at dealing with bullet injuries. Garvey is the only one that might not survive, but Port Charles residents and GH fans won’t care about that.

This umbrella story will wind to a close just in time for another to begin when Steve Burton returns to General Hospital. In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, writers Jean Passanante and Shelly Altman promise that Burton’s new character’s resemblance to Jason Morgan, pre-reconstructive facial surgery will be noticed. That indicates that from the outset, Burton will not be playing Jason, although it might be a winding story where he has amnesia or some other soapy sort of circumstance. We’ll see Burton’s first episode in August.

It will be interesting to see how the GH writers handle Burton’s return given all the major mistakes they’ve made recently that violate the known history and storylines of the soap. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.

