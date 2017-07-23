‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Spoilers: Secret Roles Revealed, Hook’s Job Teased, And More Revealed At SDCC

Once Upon A Time Season 7 will feature a whole new story for fans. Everyone has been wondering about the mysterious new characters and what to expect when the show returns to ABC network. Being called a reinterpretation instead of a reboot, a 2017 San Diego Comic-Con panel teased the new characters and revealed some intriguing information. Also, a teaser clip seemed to hint Hook’s (Colin O’Donoghue) new job, and it’s safe to say viewers were not expecting to see the pirate in this particular uniform. Find out what co-creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz revealed about the upcoming season.

OUAT spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to find out what to expect when the fairy tale drama returns.

According to TV Line, a lot of Once Upon A Time Season 7 spoilers were revealed during the SDCC panel.

As previously reported, Dania Ramirez, Gabrielle Anwar, and Adelaide Kane were added to the cast. However, their roles were not revealed until yesterday. Ramirez will portray the new Cinderella while Anwar is her mother, Lady Tremaine. As for Kane, she will be Cinderella’s “super wicked” stepsister, Drizella.

Other new cast members in OUAT Season 7 include Mekia Cox as Tiana. Rose Reynolds is the new version of Alice, Kitsis explained, since “no one watched the [Wonderland] spinoff.”

Many fans were upset when it was announced that several series regulars would not be returning. However, the executive producers promised viewers that Jennifer Morrison will be in one episode during Season 7. Jared S. Gilmore will also appear to explain young Henry leaving Storybrooke. As for Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin, and Rebecca Mader, it was hinted that they might show up every once in a while.

“It’s our hope that we’ll be seeing a lot of them pop up from time to time. We miss them as much as you do.”

As for Rumple (Robert Carlyle), Hook, and the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), fans will see the same versions of those characters when the show returns. Henry (Andrew J. West) will decide to visit other story books that have different tales and characters. Before leaving Storybrooke, he discovers hundreds of other books in the sorcerer’s mansion. Then, he informs Regina that has to leave town and find his own story.

Henry ends up falling in love with Cinderella. It is an epic love story just like his grandparents, Snow and Charming. However, Henry gets himself in some hot water and needs help. Rumple, Hook, and Regina will come to help him.

“We had a plan for the original show that ran six seasons — at a point, we felt like it was time for some characters to get some happy endings. We are going to take a few new characters and go on a new journey, and we hope you’ll come along with us.”

Kitsis was asked about having a prominent LGBTQ storyline. The co-creator replied that they are planning to write one this year. Also, Colin O’Donoghue teased that it would be interesting to see Hook and Emma have children. He believes it makes sense since the two were in love and got married.

In a separate report from TV Line, the trailer showed Hook in a police uniform. As for Regina, she seems to be tending a bar. Both interesting and unexpected choices for the characters.

What do you think will happen in OUAT when it returns on October 6? Are you looking forward to seeing Once Upon A Time Season 7?

