South Korean celebrities Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo have always been sentimental about the 2016 K-drama that brought them together. If all goes well, the beautiful bride and the handsome groom will host their upcoming wedding at Taebaek in Gangwon Province where the military romance Descendants of the Sun was filmed.

After Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo announced their upcoming wedding, nearly 50,000 South Korean citizens approached the Taebaek government officials requesting permission for the couple to host the wedding ceremony in the fictional city of Urk. Taebaek would be the prefect venue for Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo to host their upcoming wedding because the park has recreated several moments from Descendants of the Sun, including the memorable romantic scene between Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo. The park houses a statue of Captain Yoo Shi-Jin kissing the lovely doctor, Kang Mo-Yeon.

Taebaek officials recently met with Blossom Entertainment, actor Song Joong-Ki’s agency, and requested that the couple’s wedding be held at the K-drama’s filming site. According to a report by Hello K-Pop, the officials who met with the agency laid out elaborate plans for outdoor wedding facilities and honeymoon accommodations. Considering Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo have more friends and family, this would the perfect spot to host their memorable day.

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo haven’t officially confirmed the wedding venue details. On social media, however, fans are speculating that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo will tie the knot at Taebaek.

More often than not, fans of the SongSong couple have been right. In the past, although Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo vehemently denied that they are not in a relationship, fans were convinced that they were dating. The eagle-eyed fans even showed evidence like photographs of the SongSong couple wearing matching bracelets, watches, and shirts. Fans even caught the couple spending time together in New York, Japan, and Bali.

In matters of the heart, the fans of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo have always been right.

In the meantime, a new Facebook page dedicated to the SongSong wedding has been doling out online trophies to Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo fans.

