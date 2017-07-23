‘Stranger Things 2’: Millie Bobby Brown Teases Eleven’s ‘Unpredictable’ Return And Season 2 Climax

Stranger Things 2 is coming soon to a small screen near you, and the trailer for the upcoming season of the Netflix hit has fans counting the minutes until late October when 13 more episodes will become available on Netflix a few days before Halloween. The Stranger Things 2 trailer made its debut at Comic-Con International: San Diego, complete with Michael Jackson music and ’80s references like Ghostbusters and “Dragon’s Lair,” before culminating with the return of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as she climbs out of a hole in the Upside Down and into the school.

Fans of the Netflix series know that Stranger Things’ first season ended with Eleven presumed dead in the Upside Down and her pal Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in his own type of hell as he coughed up a slug, teasing the effects from his underworld journey were far from over. Now, Schnapp tells Entertainment Weekly the series will be “a lot darker and scarier” when it returns for Season 2.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, revealed that with Eleven seemingly gone, his character is no longer the leader of his squad in Hawkins, Indiana, when the series picks up.

“His whole demeanor has faded away, I guess,” Wolfhard told EW.

“He’s not really a leader anymore. …He doesn’t really want to go on adventures anymore. He just kind of goes to school and does his own things, kind of a loner. As the season goes on, he kind of goes back to his old ways.”

A post shared by @strangerthingstv on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Millie Bobby Brown added that Eleven is grieving her separation from Mike early in Season 2.

“It’s a very big thing for her mentally,” Brown said.

“It’s a big climax this season for Eleven and you’ll earn a lot more about her, and it’s gonna be very exciting, very unpredictable. You don’t really find out what you want to find out, but then when you find out, you like it.”

Brown, who recently launched a Twitter page to stop bullying and internet hate, recently told W magazine she had no idea what character she was auditioning for when she tried out for Stranger Things. Millie added that it wasn’t until after her audition that she was informed she would have to buzz all of her hair off.

When Stranger Things made its debut on Netflix, it was an immediate hit, and Brown said three days later her entire life changed as her social media followers skyrocketed into the millions.

Think outside the Eggo box for your Stranger Things Halloween costume. Check out our Instagram Story for ideas. A post shared by @strangerthingstv on Oct 30, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

As for shooting the second season of Stranger Things, Brown still seems very grounded despite her massive fame.

“We’re always learning something new,” Millie, 13, said of the show’s young cast. “You know, I’m so young and still I have no idea what things are. So it’s like I’m not thinking I know it everything.”

In addition to Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things 2 stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and newcomers Sean Astin and Paul Reiser.

Take a look at the Stranger Things 2 trailer below.

Stranger Things 2 debuts Oct. 27 on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM]