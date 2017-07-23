‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Key Spoilers For Episode 2 Ignite ‘Stormborn’ Speculation

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2 “Stormborn.”

The second episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres tonight, July 23. From the official episode synopsis to speculation based on them, here is everything you need to know about “Stormborn.”

The official synopsis

HBO released the official synopsis for Episode 2 via the network’s Medium page. As you might expect, it is a bit scarce on details, while also highly informative. Here it is in its entirety.

“Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros.”

So what does all of this mean? Let’s examine all of it, line-by-line.

Daenerys’ guest

Who could this mysterious guest be? The Greyjoys and the Martells arrival at Dragonstone would not be a huge surprise. They are Daenerys’ allies, and their presence would be expected by the Mother of Dragons. A new trailer might shed light on the mystery.

Winter is Coming has previously speculated Melisandre is Daenerys’ “unexpected visitor” and they reiterate that prediction in their coverage of a newly released trailer. That teaser combines footage from Episode 2 and 3. In it, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) looks into the distance as Varys stands behind her.

While at another point she tells Daenerys that she believes she has a “role to play, as does another.” Melisandre is presumably referring to Jon Snow with that latter hint.

Melisandre was last seen riding away from Winterfell in the Season 6 finale. Jon banished her from the North after learning she had sacrificed Princess Shireen Baratheon at the stake. Is she at Dragonstone to share her theory about the “Prince Who Was Promised” with Daenerys? Stay tuned to find out.

Jon confronts a revolution

Who is leading a revolt against Jon Snow? A likely suspect is Lord Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish. He’s been actively supporting Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) to lead the North. Would he act this quickly? Littlefinger tends to bide his time with his plans, so Episode 2 seems a bit swift for his usual timeline.

In the trailer for “Stormborn,” Jon throws Littlefinger up against a wall, while they are visiting what appears to be the crypts of Winterfell. Is Jon reacting to a Littlefinger-led revolt or something else entirely? As has been previously speculated on the Inquisitr, there are several things that could cause Jon to attack Littlefinger.

Tyrion begins crafting his battle strategy

Arriving at Dragonstone was just the beginning. Now Tyrion has to complete his plans to take over Westeros and oust his sister as the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Based on a picture from Episode 2, Tyrion will be using the giant map at Dragonstone to explain his plans to Daenerys and her supporters. Will Tyrion struggle with how those plans could lead to his sister’s demise and ultimately her death? There is certainly no love lost between those particular Lannister siblings.

Spoilers from the trailer for Episode 2

The trailer revealed that Arya Stark would encounter a direwolf in Episode 2. Is that direwolf Nymeria? Previously revealed spoilers reported by Winter is Coming imply the answer to that question is “yes.” Reuniting with Nymeria could impact Arya’s current plans dramatically.

In Episode 1, she told Lannister soldiers that she planned to “kill the Queen,” and while they thought she was joking, viewers know she was not. Is Arya’s next stop truly King’s Landing? Promotional pictures posted on HBO’s Medium page for Episode 2 show Arya riding somewhere that does not seem to resemble King’s Landing.

Has she had a change of heart and decided to head home to Winterfell, instead? Episode 2 should give viewers a better idea of where Arya is going this season.

What the latest promotional pictures indicate

It looks like if Arya does decide to head home, she might just miss her brother. In another promotional picture released for Episode 2, Jon is riding away from Winterfell with Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) and some soldiers. Is Jon leaving on a short trip or a long one?

Either way, Jon looks wary as he turns to look back at someone, who is more than likely Sansa. Will Jon reunite with Arya in “Stormborn?” Find out when Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

