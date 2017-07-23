Android Nougat Update Status For LG G4, LG V10, Samsung Galaxy A3 And J7 Models

After being spotted in benchmark listings, it seems like the anticipated Android 7.0 Nougat update for certain non-flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be on its way soon. LG’s 2015 flagship mobile phone, the LG G4, on the other hand, is starting to receive the Nougat OS. Moreover, a U.S. carrier has begun rolling out the current Android iteration to its LG V10 units.

Aside from the Android 7.0 Nougat OS, T-Mobile’s latest software for the LG V10 with version number H90130b also comes with fixes to the issue with the E911 timer. With this fix, there shouldn’t be LG V10 problems anymore when someone is utilizing the emergency service. Android Headlines also noted that the release notes from the U.S. carrier also listed “Google Software” as one of the enhancements. Other performance improvements are also included

The update is a hefty one as it is 1,366 MB in size. Thus, prior to downloading and installing the Nougat firmware over the air, T-Mobile subscribers with LG V10 phones need to check that the device has remaining storage space first. Also, since this is a huge download, having a strong Wi-Fi connection is vital. An OTA notification should pop up once the firmware is ready for the device or LG V10 owners can do it manually by heading to the phone’s Settings menu.

Given the LG G4’s age, there could be owners of this phone who have been cynical about the release of a major Android update for their 2015 smartphone. But it’s finally here – yes, the Nougat update has been released for the LG mobile device.

Android Authority shared that the firmware has been spotted in Korea. Remarkably, the rollout actually came right on schedule as reports from months ago shared that it is set to arrive at some point during the third quarter of 2017.

Meanwhile, a few of Samsung Galaxy mid-range smartphones should be receiving its Nougat flavor soon, too! According to GSM Arena, Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 with model number SM-A320FL and the Galaxy J7 2016 (SM-J710F/DS) running on Android 7.0 have already received their respective Wi-Fi certifications courtesy of Wi-Fi Alliance. In addition to this, Nougat-powered 2015 tablet Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (SM-T350) has been Wi-Fi-certified as well.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of the Android Nougat OS to any of these LG and Samsung Galaxy mobile devices? The Inquisitr will keep you in the loop for more Nougat-related firmware rollouts.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]