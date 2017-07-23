‘Vikings’ Season 5 Spoilers: Actor Reveals Ivar Wants To Avoid War With Bjorn

Vikings Season 5 spoilers fresh from the San Diego Comic-Con are in. While a lot of fans will miss Ragnar (Travis Fimmel), the actors revealed more details on what’s going to happen in the next installment of History’s hit historical fiction drama.

In the Season 4 finale of Vikings, Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen) made a major decision which would haunt him forever. Killing Sigurd (David Lindström) won’t just affect Ivar but the entire family. In an interview, Andersen expressed what his character will be dealing with in Vikings Season 5.

“At the beginning of Season 5, he really hates himself for doing it because he hates the fact that he lost control of himself and his feelings. So, that’s definitely something he will remember for a long time, for the rest of his life, and have that in the back of his head every time he makes a new decision so to speak.”

Speaking from Ivar’s point of view, Andersen acknowledged the young man knows he messed up and this will have an effect on his relationship with his brothers. The Season 5 trailer for Vikings shows the Lothbrok family will be involved in a civil war but the brothers will not lose their affection for each other. Ivar’s decision divided the family. Apparently, the brothers will fail in doing so but not from lack of effort.

According to Andersen, Ivar and Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) will try to resolve their family issues in a peaceful way at the beginning of the season. The Vikings actor had a fine explanation for this too. Ivar and Bjorn know they will eventually kill each other if they decide to fight. Ivar wants to “make the best out of this horrible situation.”

Ivar and Bjorn won’t be able to keep the peace between the family, though. As revealed by the Season 5 trailer, the next installment of Vikings is going to be a bloodbath.

Spoilers for Vikings Season 5 reveal Ivar will forge an alliance with King Harald (Peter Franzen) and among his brothers, it seems like Hvitserk (Marco Islø) will stand by him. Ivar will be the leader of the Great Heathen Army, and Hvitserk will probably side with him since he wants to avenge Aslaug. Ivar’s decision to fight against Lagertha will push Bjorn and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) to turn against him. The brothers will not be the only ones embroiled in war in the next season. The religious warrior Bishop Heamund (Jonathan Rhys Meyer) will also join in the excitement.

Vikings Season 5 will be back on History on November 29 at 9 p.m.

