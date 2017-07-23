‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: EP Discusses Prison Ship, Reveals Details About The Passengers And Their History

The 100 Season 5 premieres on The CW network next year. That seems like a long time to wait, but executive producer Jason Rothenberg, as well as the cast, is at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con. While at the convention, the showrunner revealed some fascinating details about the prison ship that is headed toward Earth. Who are they, where did they come from, and what can viewers expect from the new group?

Spoilers might be ahead. If you do not want to know any information about the post-apocalyptic TV show, then stop reading.

During the Season 4 finale, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) was in the company of a young Nightblood named Madi. The little girl saw a ship coming toward Earth and assumed it was Clarke’s friends. However, when she looked up in the sky, she quickly realized that it was not the Sky Crew. Making it even more suspicious is that the spacecraft indicated it was a prisoner ship. Just who are these people?

According to TV Fanatic, Jason Rothenberg revealed at the Comic-Con panel that the inhabitants are from Earth. However, they have been asleep for a very long time. They don’t know anything about Praimfaya, the second apocalypse, or anything that has happened within the past 100 years.

“They’re from before the first apocalypse. They were in hyper-sleep for 100 years. They’ve come back to this planet that they don’t recognize. All that’s left is this Garden of Eden that Clarke’s been living in with her daughter.”

Based on this information, the new arrivals should be an interesting addition in The 100 Season 5. As previously reported, the executive producer discussed the prison ship shortly after the season finale. He teased that in a sense, Clarke is now the Grounder who is encountering mysterious people from the sky. Just like a Grounder attacked one of the Sky Crew when they first arrived, how will Clarke handle these new people?

Making the situation even more mysterious and fearful is that they might be inmates. Fans won’t know until the new season airs if they are actually dangerous criminals or if they were just survivors who took refuge in a prisoner ship.

How will these people react to finding an unrecognizable Earth? How will they handle meeting Clarke, the Sky Crew, and the various Grounder clans? Will they join together with Clarke and her people? Or will this be another group that will be a big problem for the main characters?

What do you think will happen with Clarke and the prisoner ship in The 100 Season 5?

