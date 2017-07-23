‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Professes His Love For Abigail, Gabi Overhears, When Will ‘Chabby’ Reunite?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that “Chabby” will become one step closer to reuniting. While Abigail (Marci Miller) is still in the hospital recovering, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will profess his love for her. However, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) overhears and of course, even though she just wants Chad to be happy, she will be heartbroken. When will Chad and Abigail get back together?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

For the next few weeks, Abigail will be in the hospital for a little while recovering from Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) hitting her with a car. He meant to run over Chad, but Abby will push him out of the way and save his life. Unfortunately, she gets slammed with the vehicle and is gravely injured.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal that while she is still hospitalized, Chad DiMera will tell his ex-wife that he is in love with her. It is a moment “Chabby” fans have been waiting for and it is happening on August 4.

What the website did not explain is if Abby is awake to hear Chad’s romantic confession or if she will be unconscious. If it is the latter, then viewers might be waiting a little while longer before Chad and Abby actually get back together.

Even though fans can get into heated debates regarding if Chad should be with Abigail or Gabi, nobody wants to see Camila Banus’ character with a broken heart. She had real feelings for him. However, his heart has always belonged to Abby.

Are you on team #Chabby? #DAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:30am PST

In fact, new head writer Ron Carlivati thought the love triangle was great. He quickly changed his mind after learning what DOOL fans wanted. This is when he devised a strategy using currently storylines to twist the plot. His goal was to find a way to get “Chabby” back together again. It seems that by using Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) death and Dario’s schemes, Carlivati has managed to create an epic love story. It will be a reconciliation that fans will remember for years.

Friends 'till the end. ❤️ #DAYS ⠀ ????: @camilabanus A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:16am PST

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Will Abigail run back to Chad DiMera after hearing how he really feels? Or will she remain stubborn about the situation? How will Gabi heal her broken heart after hearing Chad’s words to Abby?

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]