’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Anfisa And Jorge Join Danielle Mullins, Mama June In Same D-List Talent Agency

90 Day Fiance stars Anfisa and Jorge have officially joined GR Media, the same D-List talent agency that recently signed on fellow 90DF star Danielle Mullins as a client. Owned by former adult film star Gina Rodriguez, GR Media rose to prominence after signing on and producing Mama June’s recent reality TV series, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

In a post on the company’s official Instagram page, GR Media chief Gina Rodriguez announced that both Jorge and Anfisa have signed on with the D-List talent firm. With this in mind, rumors have begun to swirl among viewers and avid fans of 90 Day Fiance alleging that the volatile young couple might be starring in their own reality TV show soon.

Interestingly, GR Media also signed on Danielle Mullins as a talent recently, fueling rumors among reality TV fans that the controversial 90 Day Fiance contestant would probably be featured in her own series. While these are all just rumors at this point, speculations are abounding that Danielle might be featured in a makeover show in the near future, just like Mama June of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Rather amusingly, some of GR Media’s followers in Instagram have noticed that Jorge and Anfisa looked rather rough and unkempt in the D-list firm’s official announcement photo. Jorge, for one, seemed incredibly stressed and haggard. His eyes looked tired, and his face was dominated by facial hair that was unevenly trimmed.

GR Media & BMB Mgmt welcome Jorge and Anfisa from @tlc #90dayfiance #happilyeverafter @b_lynnsnail @grmediafirm @gitoniproductions @producergina @___anfisa_____ #jorgeandanfisa A post shared by Gina Rodriguez ???? (@producergina) on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Even Anfisa, who only posts flattering photos of herself on social media, looked really rough in GR Media’s announcement. The aspiring model and controversial reality TV star was not smiling in the GR Media’s post at all, looking exhausted and exasperated instead.

Gina Rodriguez founded GR Media as a means to rebrand and capitalize on the minor fame and possible profitability of reality TV stars. According to the D-List firm’s official website, Rodriguez, the head of the company, is known for “extending the proverbial 15 minutes of fame for most into an hour (and beyond) long segment.”

Rodriguez was able to do this with Mama June of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, with the reality TV star being able to get back on headlines through her new show Mama June: From Not to Hot, which is produced by GR Media. Another reality TV star, Nadya Suleman, better known as Octomom, was able to rekindle the public’s interest in her career as well after Rodriguez helped her get a brief gig in the adult film industry.

Considering that Jorge and Anfisa are now signed with a talent management firm, it does seem like the controversial, volatile reality TV couple might have something special in store for their followers in the near future.

#90DayFiance A post shared by Anfisa (@___anfisa_____) on Nov 23, 2016 at 12:39pm PST

Jorge and Anfisa are featured in the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which airs on TLC every Sunday night.

[Featured Image by TLC]