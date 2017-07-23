Prince Harry Reveals Regret, Would Have Said More To Princess Diana Had He Known

Prince Harry is speaking out and admitting that he does have some regrets. If he had known that it would be the last time he saw his mom Princess Diana, then he would have said a few things to her that he missed out on saying. People shared what Prince Harry revealed recently. Prince Harry and Prince William are both opening up in a new documentary.

ITV’s Our Mother Diana: Her Life and Legacy special will air in the U.K. on Monday. August 21 marks the 20th anniversary since Diana lost her life. This show will also have appearances from Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, Elton John, and Rihanna.

One thing that Prince William and Prince Harry revealed is that they do not have plans to speak out in length about their mother again like the way that they did in the big documentary. The very last conversation that they had with their mother was a short one. They were only fifteen and twelve at the time and, of course, didn’t know that it would be their last call with their mom. Things would have been different for sure had they known. They were in a hurry to run off and play with their cousins instead of being on the phone with their mom.

Prince Harry spoke out and said, “And if I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her.” Another thing that Prince Harry shared was that he has only cried twice over the death of his mother. He said that he cried at her graveside at Althorp on September 6, 1997, and since then “maybe, maybe once.” Harry went on to say that there is not a day that they do not wish that their mother was here by their side. He says that they wonder what kind of mother she would be now. William shared that he feels like this documentary is a tribute to their mom from her sons.

Are you excited to see the big documentary from Prince Harry and Prince William about their mother Princess Diana? This will be airing in the U.K. on Monday, but hopefully, everyone will be able to find it in the United States to watch as well soon after. People and ABC have partnered in a two-night television event, The Story of Diana, airing on Aug. 9 and 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

