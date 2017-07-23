‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Bonnie Lockhart Has Her Own Agenda, Judi Evans And Deidre Hall Discuss Anjelica Storyline

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease the return of Bonnie Lockhart. However, she has her own agenda and wants the settle the score with some people in Salem, Judi Evans reveals. The actress, along with Deidre Hall, discuss the Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) storyline in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Both Deidre Hall and Judi Evans are playing dual roles on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal Hattie Adams and Bonnie Lockhart are teaming up with Anjelica to help her while getting something that they want. In the interview with the magazine, the actresses explain that the two prison pals became close while they were locked up. They both had difficult lives and know what they have to do in order to survive.

Last week on DOOL, Hattie showed up at the prison to visit Bonnie. However, Hall says that it becomes apparent that Hattie has an ulterior motive. She asks Bonnie to join Anjelica’s team and take over Adrienne’s life. Judi Evans teases what is going through Bonnie’s mind.

“Bonnie thinks Adrienne looks very boring [in the photo Hattie shows her]. I think that if Adrienne saw a picture of Bonnie, she would probably think that they look nothing alike, either. Bonnie’s look has always been over-the-top with big hair, big jewelry, and big boobs.”

Despite Adrienne looking very “boring,” Bonnie is receptive to the idea, especially if it gets her out of prison. Plus, the inmate has always been a grifter and pulling a con is not new to the character.

The town of Salem has taken over @CityWalkLA for Day of #DAYS! ⌛️ Stay tuned as we have some fun with the stars of your favorite show. A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:48am PST

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Hattie’s friend, Chet, helps smuggle Bonnie out of prison. They go to Salem, where Bonnie and Anjelica are officially introduced.

“Bonnie is intrigued by Anjelica. She’s seen this kind of woman before. She’s not intimidated by her.”

After speaking with Anjelica Deveraux on DOOL, Bonnie Lockhart quietly snoops around Salem. She is keeping a low profile and realizes that it is the same town she remembers from years ago, only better. However, Bonnie isn’t interested in just helping Anjelica. She has her own agenda, Evans teases.

“Bonnie has a mental list of people that she would like to turn the tables on and also settle some old scores.”

The gang's all here! ????#DAYS ????@stephen_e_nichols A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

With Bonnie Lockhart’s return to Salem, some fans are wondering if her daughter, Mimi, might also make an appearance. It wouldn’t be surprising if she did. New head writer Ron Carlivati said there will be no new characters until the beginning of 2018. However, expect to see plenty of familiar people coming back. It has also been hinted that there are a few returns that have not yet been announced.

What do you think is going to happen with Anjelica, Hattie, and Bonnie on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Corday Productions]