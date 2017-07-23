WWE Officials Planning Huge Feud And Match For Shane McMahon At ‘WWE Summerslam,’ Opponent Revealed

Since returning to WWE, Shane McMahon has been featured in three big matches on WWE PPVs. He has had matches with AJ Styles, The Undertaker, and taken part in a Survivor Series Elimination Match. His performances have proven to the WWE Universe that he can still hang in the ring, and it’s ensured the fans’ admiration for Shane O’Mac both as the Commissioner of SmackDown Live and as an active competitor.

The WWE Universe will accept Shane McMahon stepping back into the ring as long as it happens every so often and the rivalry makes sense. With WWE Summerslam coming up in just a few more weeks, there is a bit of speculation that WWE officials are planning another feud for him at the biggest party of the summer, but the WWE Universe may be surprised to learn who the powers that be want to be Shane’s next rival.

It has been reported that one of the huge matches being rumored for the WWE Summerslam card is Shane McMahon vs. Rusev. There haven’t been any indications on SmackDown Live that their feud is happening, but it seems that once Rusev is finished with John Cena at WWE Battleground, he’s moving onto Shane.

The WWE Universe is expecting The Bulgarian Brute to lose his Flag Match to John Cena during the PPV this evening, which would open the door for a rivalry with Shane McMahon. However, a lot of people will be surprised if their rivalry begins later this week on SmackDown Live. There was a rumor that the powers that be were planning a feud between them for Summerslam, but most people forgot about it until now.

The only real indication that their feud is happening was some comments that Rusev made on social media mocking Shane after his helicopter crash last week. On WWE programming, there haven’t been any seeds planted for their rivalry to grow, so it will likely come as a surprise to most fans if their first confrontation is as early as this week’s edition of SmackDown Live only a few days after the WWE Battleground PPV.

The WWE Universe may not be expecting Rusev vs. Shane McMahon for WWE Summerslam, but the two would have a strong babyface and heel dynamic in their feud. Not only that, but Shane has proven he could wrestle with AJ Styles and fight The Undertaker. A match with Rusev isn’t out of the question for him. The feud may come out of left field for a lot of fans, but the rivalry could surprise a lot of fans on a stacked card.

