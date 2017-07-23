Kendall Jenner’s Underboob Pic Is Taking The Internet By Storm As BFF Gigi Hadid Shows Cleavage In Hot Photo

Kendall Jenner has posted a very revealing picture of herself on Instagram, and she’s already getting a lot of flak for it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took a shot of her underboob in her hotel room and is getting a lot of criticism for the picture, and there were a lot of fans who criticized her for “being like the Kardashian sisters.”

“A bit inappropriate,” said one.

“You do realize there are 10-year-olds who follow u,” said another.

Kendall Jenner isn’t used to posting such pictures on Instagram. Kendall, who is a high fashion model, usually sticks to very well shot and conservative photographs. However, this time around Kendall broke the norm and posted a very revealing picture. She captioned it “jet lag.” The fans were not happy with the picture, and they accused Kendall Jenner of being a bad influence on young girls.

Now that Kendall Jenner has posted a very hot picture of herself on Instagram, her best friend and a fellow model Gigi Hadid couldn’t be far behind. The hottie posted a picture in an all-black ensemble that shows her cleavage. The model seems to be wearing a triangle bra underneath and a big, chunky belt. Of course, she looked every inch the high fashion model she is, and her fans were singing praises of her.

The two beauties have appeared on the covers of several prestigious magazines and have a very healthy sense of competition when it comes to their work.

Apart from having very successful careers, the two are known to have very interesting private lives too. While Gigi Hadid is going around with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, Kendall Jenner has currently been spotted with Taco Bennett, Life & Style magazine has stated.

Kendall Jenner was earlier linked to former One Direction singer Harry Styles. However, it was said that the two didn’t get along and broke up very soon after hanging out on a yacht. But it’s good to know that Kendall Jenner has moved on to better things, and Harry Styles is now busy with his acting career.

Who do you think looks better? Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid? Who is the better model? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

