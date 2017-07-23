NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers In Discussions Regarding A Three-Team Trade Sending Kyrie Irving To The Knicks

Kyrie Irving wants to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade, according to several reports. Once it was revealed by ESPN that the all-star guard was seeking his way out of Cleveland, a plethora of NBA trade rumors began circulating.

The Cavaliers could find a home for Irving soon if they are willing to take a deal that would not bring back equal value. One report has the Cleveland Cavaliers involved in trade discussions with the intention of dealing Kyrie Irving.

According to CSN New England, the Cavaliers have begun trade negotiations with the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns. The principle figures which would switch teams in the proposed deal would be Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love, Tyson Chandler, and Eric Bledsoe.

The trade would have the Cavaliers getting Carmelo Anthony and Eric Bledsoe. Kevin Love and rookie Frank Ntilikina would go to the Suns. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving would get one of his wishes (courtesy of CBS New York), which is to play for the Knicks. Tyson Chandler would join Irving in a return to New York.

Kyrie Irving to the New York Knicks was a topic of discussion during the early part of the weekend. A swap of Irving for Anthony may not work as a standalone trade. With some help from a third team, in this case, the Phoenix Suns.

ICYMI: The Cavaliers, Knicks, and Suns discussed a three team trade in the wake of Kyrie Irving's trade request. pic.twitter.com/g0mgRvYRJz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 22, 2017

The fear is that the Cleveland Cavaliers may still want more than a return of Carmelo Anthony and Eric Bledsoe. According to the New York Post, the Knicks do not want to include Kristaps Porzingis or Willy Hernangomez in a trade for Kyrie Irving. That makes a potential deal between the Cavaliers and the Knicks a difficult proposition.

Adding the Phoenix Suns to the trade talks provides a starting point for the Cavaliers and Knicks. The Suns have enough young talent to include in a trade. It is not the first NBA trade rumor involving the Knicks and Suns this summer.

BREAKING: Kyrie Irving reportedly asks Cavaliers for trade, would go to Knicks https://t.co/gT3UKBUX98 pic.twitter.com/2rnxcCl8Oc — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) July 21, 2017

The Knicks recently were rumored to have some interest (courtesy of NBC Sports) in the Suns’ Eric Bledsoe. It was believed that Bledsoe would be a player whom the Knicks would get in return from a trade sending Carmelo Anthony to the Houston Rockets. However, if the reported three-way trade takes place with the Cavaliers, Bledsoe would be Cleveland-bound.

Draft compensation is also something that will be considered as the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns continue their negotiations. It is also possible that another team could get involved to help facilitate the Kyrie Irving trade. In the meantime, talks amongst the three teams and the NBA trade rumors surrounding them will heat up.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]