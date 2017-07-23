‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Teams Up With Adam Newman To Seek Revenge Against Nick

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Adam Newman will return to Genoa City and that he will likely team up with Victor to bring Nick down.

Victor (Eric Braeden) plots to bring Nick (Joshua Morrow) down because he is angry with him for trying to sabotage Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) concert. Victor disowned Nick because he believed that Nick tried to tamper with Nikki’s soundboard as a way of getting at him. He does not understand that Nick’s action was an ill-conceived attempt to protect Nikki from having to perform after a recent MS symptoms flare-up.

During a confrontation outside in the parking lot after the concert, Nick lashed out at Victor, describing him as “arrogant and heartless.” Victor lost his temper and threw a punch at Nick.

Victor embarks on a scheme to bring Adam back to Genoa City. He will likely try to use Adam to get revenge against Nick. Victor has known for a long time that Adam is alive and that he did not die in the explosion caused by Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that as part of his plan to hurt Nick, Victor will also leak information that Christian Newman (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen) is Adam’s son and not Nick’s.

Nick is also on the warpath. He is sick and tired of the endless family crisis and blames Victor for the problems. He feels angry with Victor, and he is not bothered about Victor’s recent pronouncement that he has disowned him. Nick would also rather have nothing to do with Victor.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Newman To Return Soon And Fans Hope It’s Michael Muhney https://t.co/YHGFNys7vB pic.twitter.com/HBG7pwtpag — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) July 22, 2017

Many fans have noted a sudden shift in Nick’s personality since his confrontation with Victor at the parking lot. Nick appears to have ditched his familiar “nice guy” disposition to take on Victor. Sharon (Sharon Case) remarks that Nick Newman has lately transformed into a more daring, bolder, and aggressive person, Celeb Dirty Laundry noted.

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers indicate that a fresh family crisis is brewing due to Victor’s insistence on seeking revenge for Nick’s behavior. Victor feels slighted by what he believes to be an act of disloyalty by Nick. However, the ensuring confrontation could only plunge the family into chaos.

Victor sees Adam as the only one who can replace Nick and carry on his legacy. Victor’s conviction that he needs Adam to replace Nick will likely be the driving force in Adam’s return to Genoa City.

Thus, when Adam returns, Victor will likely work to repair their damaged relationship. He will try to mend fences with Adam, hoping that he can team up with him to bring Nick down a notch or two. However, it remains to be seen just how far Victor is ready to go in the quest for revenge against his own son. In his thirst for revenge, the villainous Victor could try to use Adam to target Nick’s business and ruin him financially.

Adam, who first learned that Victor is his father through a dying confession by his mother Hope Wilson (Signy Coleman), would feel that he has an ax to grind with Nick. Nick entered into a relationship with Chelsea (Melissa Clair Egan) after Adam was presumed dead. When he asked Nick to look after his family before his “death,” Adam certainly did not mean that Nick should have an intimate relationship with his wife.

'Young And Restless' spoilers: Michael Muhney teases his Adam Newman return https://t.co/crAv066UVw pic.twitter.com/oBTP8tGAL1 — Blasting News (@BlastingNews) February 1, 2017

Nick’s decision to enter into a relationship with Chelsea after Adam was presumed dead is sufficient casus belli from Adam’s perspective, regardless of Victor’s scheming to use him to his own ends. And the duel that could result when Adam learns that Nick has been sleeping with his wife could plunge the family into crisis.

Yet another aspect of the complicating impact of Adam’s return is the issue of Christian Newman’s (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen) paternity. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor will leak information that Christian is Adam’s son. The revelation that he is not Christian’s biological father will surely devastate Nick.

Adam will likely demand to have his son back, and the impact on Nick will only mean sweet revenge from the viewpoint of his adversaries.

Fans of The Young and the Restless are hoping that Michael Muhney will return to play Adam. Hope that this could happen were buoyed after a June 1 Twitter post by Eric Braeden in which he tagged Muhney and made complimentary remarks about his professional skills.

Victor Adam Newman, Jr.’s character has been portrayed by multiple actors, including Chris Engen (2008-2009), Michael Muhney (2009-2014), and most recently by Justin Hartley.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]