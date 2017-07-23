North Korea: Hawaii Preps For Nuclear Attack, Ballistic Missiles Could Reach Island Within 20 Minutes

North Korea’s latest provocations have been the catalyst to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency issuing a plan aimed at helping residents and visitors prepare for a potential North Korean missile attack. The plan was rolled out this Friday and is intended to prep those on the Island for a missile attack that would give those in Hawaii barely eight minutes warning, according to USA Today.

An event such as this is, “currently assessed to be very low,” however, emergency planners said it is important to prepare for the worst. HEMA administrator Vern Miyagi said that they do not want to alarm the public.

“We do not want to cause any undue stress for the public, however, we have a responsibility to plan for all hazards… We cannot wait to begin our public information campaign to ensure that Hawaii residents will know what do if such an event occurs.”

North Korea has been consistent in testing intercontinental ballistic missiles that, theoretically, could deliver a nuclear warhead to Hawaii within 20 minutes. The weapon’s speed would only give Hawaii’s emergency teams eight to 12 minutes to warn the public.

In a worst-case scenario, an emergency plan would involve a 15-kiloton nuclear weapon being detonated 1,000 feet above Honolulu.

HEMA’s public information campaign follows the development that U.S. intelligence officials now believe North Korea is capable of launching a missile 4,000 miles, which is within the range of the Hawaiian islands and their 1.4 million residents, according to Fox News.

During the early Cold War era, students hid under their desks during the popularized, “duck and cover.” However, these kinds of drills are not expected to be included in the preparedness plan.

Many of the drills will include evacuation drills for school aged students and public service announcements. The drills will mirror “active shooter” scenarios that state, “get inside, stay inside and stay tuned,” according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

There will also be testing of a new emergency siren on the first workday of each month.

“The normal siren will sound, followed by a second siren that would be used in the event of an attack.”

Vice Chairman, Matt LoPresti, said he wanted to re-equip Cold War-era fallout shelters after the state House Public Safety Committee passed a resolution calling for an update of emergency plans.

The talk of a nuclear attack by the campaign has many members in the tourism industry worried the reports would scare off potential travelers.

Charlene Chan, director of communications at the Hawaii Tourism Authority, said her group supports HEMA’s efforts to prepare for any disaster, man-made or natural, according to Hawaii News Now.

However, reports from tourism industry partners about Hawaii’s need to prepare for an attack could lead many from staying away from Hawaii.

“The effect of such a downturn would ultimately be felt by residents who rely on tourism’s success for their livelihood.”

On July 4, North Korea test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. The Hwasong-14 was not capable of reaching Hawaii, but the rogue nation has sworn it would test a longer-range missile this year.

Gen. Paul Selva, the vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, believes Pyongyang’s July 4 missile test shows North Korea “clearly” has the range but lack the accuracy to hit the United States, according to Fox News.

“What the experts tell me is that the North Koreans have yet to demonstrate the capacity to do the guidance and control that would be required.”

Toby Clairmont, executive officer for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, told KHON-2 TV Clairmont advised that most Hawaiians take shelter in place, a concrete building is highly preferable.

“What’s going to happen is you’re going to hear the sirens. You’re going to hear what goes off on the radio and on your smart phone, and you’ve got just a few minutes to protect yourself. There’s no time to be looking at a map or even driving a block. You need to take shelter right now.”

State emergency officials have argued against updating shelters since residents would have a limited window to find shelter once a missile had been launched.

