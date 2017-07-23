Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Defend Her Against Instagram ‘Bullying’ And Her Fears About Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are finally coming to her rescue. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a picture of herself with a friend in which she’s wishing her a very happy birthday. However, the timing of it all was pretty bad and there were several followers who ended up commenting on O.J. Simpson’s release and the rumors that he’s her father.

There was a fan who compared this to bullying and said everyone talking about O.J. Simpson needed to apologize.

“You guys are all so mean. Shame on all of u. Talk about bullying, cause that’s exactly what your all doing! Each and everyone of u should apologize to @khloekardashian! And also while your [sic] all at it grow up!”

This is not the first time questions around Khloe Kardashian and O.J. Simpson have been raised. Even though it seems like there is not much truth in the rumors and the Inquisitr had reported that Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, had dismissed the talks surrounding the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Kris Jenner was on Good Morning America, and she said she was pretty disappointed with the way people were encouraging the rumors. Kris Jenner said that the rumors were just “weird.”

“It just gets weirder and weirder: I have never heard such crap in my life. I mean, I was there! I gave birth, I know who the dad was,” Jenner said.

It was reported that O.J. Simpson had conditionally agreed to take the paternity test for Khloe’s sake. However, Simpson wasn’t happy with the way he was being treated by Khloe Kardashian and wanted “some respect” from her.

There were a lot of secrets that came out with the release of the documentary The Man Who Saved O.J. Simpson, which was about Kris Jenner’s husband, Robert Kardashian. Jeffrey Felix, a former guard at the Lovelock prison said Khloe Kardashian had asked O.J. to take a paternity test. Felix had said that it was no big deal for Simpson to take the test, but he added he would do it only if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star met him and asked him to do it.

The paternity test is not the only thing on Khloe Kardashian’s mind. The Hollywood Gossip has revealed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is terrified that Lamar Odom is all set to pen a book about his life, which may include a lot of secrets.

Do you think O.J. Simpson is Khloe Kardashian’s father? Do you think Lamar Odom is going to expose Khloe Kardashian’s secrets in a book? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

