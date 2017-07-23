Chester Bennington And Chris Cornell: LP Vocalist Might Be Buried Next To Longtime Friend

Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell were the frontmen of two of modern rock’s most recognizable and successful bands — Linkin Park and Soundgarden, respectively. But with Cornell having committed suicide in May and Bennington ending his life in a similar way about two months later, it would now seem that the two rock icons may be buried side-by-side. That is, if Bennington’s family reserves the vacant plot beside Cornell’s grave at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, as a new report is suggesting.

According to TMZ, there’s a good chance that Bennington’s family may inquire about buying the vacant burial plot next to Chris Cornell’s final resting place at Hollywood Forever. This would allow the Linkin Park frontman, who committed suicide on Thursday at the age of 41, to be buried beside his close personal friend, who killed himself on the early morning of May 18, right after a Soundgarden concert in Detroit.

As documented by Hollywood Life, Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell had a friendship spanning about a decade, starting with the time Linkin Park and Soundgarden had toured together in 2007. With both men becoming fast friends on the road, they would often team up to duet on each other’s songs. These included LP’s 2000 hit “Crawling,” as well as “Hunger Strike” by Temple of the Dog, a supergroup featuring Cornell that recorded one album in 1991 as a tribute to late Seattle musician Andrew Wood.

In addition to the brotherhood they shared as musicians, the Chester Bennington-Chris Cornell friendship also involved their respective families. Chester, in particular, would become godfather to Chris’ son, Christopher Nicholas, now 11-years-old. And it was this closeness between Chester and Chris that had left the former devastated when the latter killed himself two months shy of his 53rd birthday.

“I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family,” read Bennington’s letter to Cornell, which he wrote shortly after Chris’s suicide.

“You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your life.”

Bennington also had a notable performance at Cornell’s funeral, as he and Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson teamed up for a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

As of now, nothing is confirmed — official details on Bennington’s funeral have yet to be announced. But if Chester Bennington is buried next to Chris Cornell, he won’t be the only other rock star resting in that part of the Hollywood Forever Cemetery — as the Hollywood Reporter noted, Ramones guitarist Johnny Ramone, who died in 2004 after a battle with prostate cancer, is buried next to Cornell.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury and Rick Diamond/Getty Images]