Blac Chyna Treats New Boyfriend With Sexy Lap Dance As Rob Kardashian Bonds With Dream

Blac Chyna continues to go all out with her new found love as she packed on a PDA-filled date night with Mechie. The reality star seems to move on fast as she flaunts her rumored boyfriend while her ex, Rob Kardashian, bonds with their 8-month-old daughter Dream.

On Friday, the 29-year-old voluptuous beauty hit up the club in Miami with her rapper boyfriend Mechie. The former stripper made a paid appearance at the famous Mynt Lounge, where she reportedly raked in thousands of dollars for just a few hours.

Blac Chyna put her curves on display with a racy outfit. The Lashed Bar owner rocked a plunging blush lace ensemble matched with her long straight pale pink ombre wig.

However, what caught the attention of many was Mechie, who couldn’t get his hands off the curvaceous reality star. During Blac Chyna’s gig, Mechie appears to be proud of flaunting his affection, touching and kissing her from time to time.

In return, Blac Chyna reportedly treated him with a sexy lap dance. In a video obtained by TMZ, Blac Chyna can be seen showing off her famous derrière while giving a provocative dance to Mechie. At one point the rapper even nuzzled her cleavage and rested his hand on her behind.

Just a few days ago, Blac Chyna and her new flame made headlines when they posted a flirty video on Snapchat. In the clip, the Rob & Chyna star can be seen sitting next to Mechie while on the set of Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up” music video.

In another clip, Blac Chyna can be seen flaunting her boyfriend’s new tattoo of her initials, “BC.” Apparently, Mechie took a bold move of getting the reality star’s initials inked behind his ears. As evident on the video, Mechie’s skin seemed to be fresh from the tattoo session as it appeared red and swollen.

While Blac Chyna was out partying with her new flame, her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, made a silent return to social media after his controversial meltdown a couple of weeks ago. On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter and posted an adorable photo of his daughter Dream.

Rob, who has been quiet on social media for the past few days, shared a captionless snap of Dream while sitting in a miniature ball pit. In the photo, Kardashian’s only child can be seen rocking her short curly hair and light gray onesies.

With Rob’s latest social media post, many are wondering if he violated the temporary restraining order issued to him on July 10. It can be recalled that Blac Chyna was granted the order that bars Rob from being near her, as well as posting anything about her on social media.

However, Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, clarified to US Weekly that Rob did not violate any of the rules. Apparently, posting a photo of her daughter is not part of the violations covered by the restraining order.

“Posting pictures of Dream is not a violation of the restraining order. Mr. Kardashian was ordered to stay away from [Chyna], not to contact her, not to share intimate photos or medical information about her, and not to cyberbully her. We are looking forward to the next hearing to secure permanent orders against Mr. Kardashian to ensure his long term compliance.”

