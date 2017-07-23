‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Season 3 To See The Return Of Wentworth Miller And Neal McDonough

At San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, a panel was held for Legends of Tomorrow, which saw the cast and two of the show’s executive producers discussing what fans would see when the show returns for its third season. Not only did they discuss certain aspects of the storyline that would be addressed, such as the addition of a new team member, Tala Ashe, a “hacktivist” from the future, but they also talked about two members of the defunct Legion of Doom who would be making a come back.

Although the Legion of Doom was defeated by the team of Legends at the end of the second season, it would seem that two members of the villainous team, Damien Darhk and Leonard Snart, also known as Captain Cold, will be returning for the third season. According to Entertainment Weekly, Phil Klemmer shared the news of Wentworth Miller and Neal McDonough’s return to Legends of Tomorrow during the show’s panel.

While Miller was an original cast member and was a member of the Legends during Season 1 of the series, at the end of that first season he sacrificed himself in order to save the team. In Season 2, a version of Captain Cold from a different point in history was recruited by the Legion of Doom to actually go up against the Legends. While the Legion was ultimately defeated by the team, it would seem that at least some of its members will once more be interacting with the Legends.

According to Phil Klemmer, Mick Rory will apparently need his old friend Leonard Snart back, but ultimately the version of his friend that he actually gets will be a different iteration of the man he once knew and worked with. Audiences can expect some chaos to ensue when this alternate version of the character comes into contact with Mick Rory and the rest of the Legends.

Wentworth Miller is not the only person making a comeback on Legends of Tomorrow, however, as Neal McDonough will also be back for the third season. McDonough, who plays the character of Damien Darhk, was also a member of the Legion of Doom alongside Captain Cold. After the Legion was defeated, he found himself left behind in 1987. Not only will the actor now be a series regular for the third season, but it would also seem that when the Legends come across Darhk during the season, he will be a much different man. Not only will he be a much less silly version of himself, but he will apparently be a rather formidable opponent as well.

Although the return of Wentworth Miller and Neal McDonough is likely to be exciting for fans of the series, as Phil Klemmer pointed out during the panel, there are also plenty of other things to look forward to in Season 3, including the addition of Zari Adrianna Tomaz, who will play Tala Ashe. As Yahoo! News reports, this new member of the Legends of Tomorrow is from the future, which means she has seen the results of the team’s actions. With her insights to help guide the team moving forward, it will challenge the Legends to question if their decisions are about making things better for the future or if they are just working to change history.

Legends of Tomorrow returns to The CW on October 10 and fans of the show will get to see just what the effects of Season 2 there really were on 2017. While audiences were left with dinosaurs in California as their last moments in the second season finale, with the return of two of the show’s villains and the addition of a new hero to the team, things are likely to get even more complicated for the time-traveling Legends.

