WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens Doesn’t Want To Work With AJ Styles Anymore

After a lengthy feud with Chris Jericho over the United States Title, Kevin Owens was able to capture it for himself shortly after WWE Payback. He has been feuding on and off with AJ Styles ever since, but it was a shocking evening inside Madison Square Garden where The Phenomenal One won the championship from Owens. Heading into WWE Battleground, Owens has been fuming to receive his rematch for the US Title.

This weekend, Kevin Owens participated in an interview for At The Shore to promote last night’s live event for SmackDown Live at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, New Jersey. He did the interview in mostly kayfabe, so it’s tough to take his answers as fact. However, Owens shared a distaste for working with Styles during their feud and had the following to say about continuing to work with his current rival.

“Yeah, I don’t enjoy it at all actually. I’d rather never have to work with him again. He has my title, and I have to go after and it looks like we’re nowhere near done. Unfortunately, I have to step in the ring with him several more times. It’s part of what we do.”

Kevin Owens’ on-screen persona is a brash, arrogant, and pushy character, so his response is most likely to promote their rivalry and the upcoming rematch at the WWE Battleground PPV. That may seems obvious to most people, but some fans will take his words to heart and create some rumors about Owens and Styles having backstage heat. Nothing is confirmed, but it’s safe to assume that was just Owens being in character.

The expectation for WWE Battleground this evening is Styles will retain the United States Title. That will most likely end the feud between the two men for the time being as WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner. There is a lot of speculation about AJ Styles facing either John Cena or Shinsuke Nakamura at the biggest party of the summer next month. Depending on Cena’s booking tonight, we could see either match.

The Phenomenal One has been pitching a match with The King of Strong Style for the event, so the powers that be have a decision to make tonight at WWE Battleground. While AJ Styles will be busy either way, it’s unclear what’s next for Kevin Owens after tonight’s PPV, but there is no question his heel run will continue on SmackDown Live, especially with Summerslam coming up where he’ll have a huge match of his own.

[Featured Image by WWE]