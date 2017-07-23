The English Lyrics To Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ Will Make You Blush

The non-English hit “Despacito” was recently banned by Malaysian government officials, who say that the lyrics of the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee track are far too racy.

As recently reported on the Inquisitr, the seductive club banger, which translates to “Slowly,” has been deemed inappropriate by several state-owned radio stations housed beneath the RTM banner in the Asian country and will no longer be played on their airwaves.

“The song [is] filled with numerous sexual references and innuendos,” Communications Minister Salleh Said Keruak said of the dirty “Despacito” to CNN, adding, “and thus, inappropriate to be aired by our national media outlets for our general public [to hear], especially children.”

Interestingly enough, The Sun seems to suggest that Keruak is offended by what the lyrics of “Despacito” translate to in English, even though the original song is performed entirely in Spanish by Puerto Rican recording artists Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (the song’s official remix featuring Justin Bieber also features the Canadian import vocalizing in Spanish).

“Let me surpass your danger zones until I make you scream and you forget your last name,” one of the naughtier “Despacito” lines reads in English.

Another includes an obvious and almost vulgar euphemism for sexual intercourse.

Malaysia bans "Despacito" on state radio and television https://t.co/bgtEyYV3H8 pic.twitter.com/ZWkRwm3v9w — Bloomberg (@business) July 23, 2017

“I want to see how much love fits in you. I want to be your rhythm, want you to show my mouth your favorite places.”

Things get even seedier on the chorus of the “Despacito” remix featuring Justin Bieber, where the pop singer pleads with his assumed lover to let him “sign the walls of her labyrinth.”

“Slowly, I want to smell your neck slowly,” Justin croons with Luis.

“Let me whisper things in your ear, so that you’ll remember if you’re not with me

Slowly, I want to undress you with my kisses, slowly

I sign the walls of your labyrinth

And make your whole body a manuscript.”

The Bieber-less take of “Despacito” debuted in January of 2017 and went on to top the music charts in 40 countries.

Its updated take, which dropped in April, helped the song most recently become the most streamed single in the history of online media, as The Sun also notes.

The “Despacito” English lyrics can be read in full on The Sun‘s website.

[Featured Image by Sergi Alexander/Stringer/Getty Images]