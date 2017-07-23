Trump’s Bedminster House Having ‘Medical Facility’ Built Before His 18-Day August Vacation: Real Or Fake News?

There is a tweet that is going viral that claims President Donald Trump has asked that a medical facility be built inside his house in Bedminster, New Jersey, prior to his extended 18-day vacation. However, while the news is filled with reports about President Trump’s planned vacation from August 3 to August 20, as reported by Newsweek, there are no major news organizations reporting that President Trump asked for a medical facility to be built in his Bedminster home prior to his extended stay. The tweet, as seen below, originated on the Twitter account of Pesach “Pace” Lattin, who is described as the “Most Influential in Performance Marketing and advertising” on LinkedIn, as well as a CMO-CRO and a former Secret Service Cybercop, in addition to being a “Rabbi of Reason.”

While some of the replies in the Twitter reply section of the popular tweet have asked Lattin for his sources regarding the Trump medical facility allegations, others are running with the theory and guessing all sorts of reasons as to why Trump might want a medical facility in his Bedminster home. There was the time that strange, strobing lights were seen flashing in the White House, as reported by the Inquisitr, which were reportedly explained away as ambulance lights. However, that theory didn’t fly with adept social media users that noted the manner in which the lights flashed off the walls from within the White House.

Trump has asked for a "medical facility" to be put in his house in Bedminster for an extended stay. Why? — Pesach 'Pace' Lattin (@pacelattin) July 22, 2017

Does Trump Really Need A Medical Facility In Bedminster, New Jersey?

Buzz about President Trump’s supposed forthcoming Bedminster medical facility is spreading on Twitter, with the original tweet gaining nearly 1,000 likes and almost 700 retweets. However, Trump’s longtime doctor, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, once claimed that Trump would be the healthiest president to ever serve. That same Dr. Bornstein told the New York Times that Mr. Trump takes Propecia for hair growth as well as other medications outside of Propecia for Trump’s overall health to address issues like rosacea, blood cholesterol levels, and lipids.

Meanwhile, a search for Trump “medical facility” on Twitter results in a variety of theories, with some of those comments about Trump’s alleged medical facility published below.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]