‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Real Marlena Evans Is Thrown In An Insane Asylum

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the real Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will be thrown in an insane asylum by her lookalike, Hattie Adams. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) would be the one person in Salem who would definitely know Marlena was literally not herself. However, he is in Greece with Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). They are interrogating Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) about Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) death. Can Hattie really pull off impersonating the psychiatrist? Or will there be someone who can figure out that something is very wrong?

According to Daytime Royalty Online, a sneak peek photo shows Marlena Evans on the floor. She is in a straitjacket and appears to be in pain, either physical, emotional, or both. The caption of the image explains that Hattie Adams put the psychiatrist in an insane asylum. However, Marlena and Hattie are so different, someone is bound to notice that something is off. At least, that is what fans are hoping.

Anjelica (Morgan Fairchild) roped Hattie into her scheme after Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) squashed her plans to take The Spectator. He helped Adrienne (Judi Evans) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) get their newspaper back by footing a loan with a new banker. This infuriated Anjelica and she came up with another plan, but she couldn’t do it alone.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Hattie is supposed to break up “Jarlena,” the couple fans call John and Marlena. Then, Hattie can start to do her magic on her longtime crush, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). As viewers know, many years ago, Roman and Marlena were married. The one person in Salem that should be able to know Marlena is not herself is John. However, with him out of the country, Hattie will have time to do some damage.

Unfortunately, some words to John from Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) might remain in his mind. When he returns, John might think the change in Marlena means she is tired of being left all alone. Last week, Marlena was late meeting John when he came back to Salem. When he wondered where she could be, Kate told John that Marlena may have moved on. She rationalized that John has left Marlena alone multiple times and for extended periods.

Although she has a point, Marlena would never leave John, at least not willingly. When Marlena begins acting differently, John might recall Kate’s words and this might make Hattie’s mission easier, which won’t make fans happy.

Not only is Hattie trying to replace Marlena, but she plans on helping Adrienne’s lookalike, Bonnie Lockhart, break out of prison. Together, the women are going to help Anjelica. However, Bonnie has some plans of her own that the other women are not aware of.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Will Kate’s words to John make him believe that Marlena has really moved on? When will someone realize that the real Marlena Evans is missing and trapped in an insane asylum?

