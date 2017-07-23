’90 Day Fiance’ Update: How Are Loren And Alexia Brovarnik Now?

One favorite couple on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is Loren and Alexia Brovarnik. Now fans are wondering how they are doing. They have been through some ups and downs, but this couple does seem like one that will last. Loren went to her Instagram to share an update that shows fans that they are still going strong right now. Their relationship wasn’t easy at the start when Loren had to move home to live with her parents so that Alexia could live with her.

They actually went on a spa date that looks like they had a great time. Loren shared that it was a weekend retreat and that they got a couple’s massage done. She has been there before without Alexia, so she had to bring him back this time around. It really does seem like this couple is going to last, unlike some of the other couples that have been on 90 Day Fiance. The show gives updates, but Loren is also doing a great job of sharing them on social networks so fans can see how they are doing. Even if the show doesn’t come back for another season, Loren should continue to do this for the fans.

Loren and Alexia have already been talking on the show about how they have plans to have children in the future. Loren has Tourette’s syndrome and last week she talked to Alexia’s mom about how their children could get it since she has it. This is a bit scary, but they will support the baby no matter what happens. It doesn’t look like there is a baby on the way just yet for these two, though. The fans will love when that news comes out.

What do you think of Loren and Alexia Brovarnik on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Do you feel like these two are a great couple? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss the new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After on Sunday nights on TLC. Right now, TLC hasn’t confirmed if this show will come back for another season in the future or not.

[Featured Image by Loren Brovarnik/Instagram]