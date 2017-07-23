Arianne Zucker On The Role She Worked Really Hard To Get, Discusses ‘We Still Say Grace’

Arianne Zucker is no longer filming scenes for Days Of Our Lives, but her character, Nicole Walker, will still appear on television screens until November. However, while she was working on her soap opera storyline, the actress became involved in another project. In an interview published in the latest issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, Zucker talked about her upcoming film, We Still Say Grace. She revealed that it was a role she worked really hard to get and explained she will look completely different in the role.

We Still Say Grace is a psychological thriller. Arianne Zucker plays Betty, the wife of a delusional man, who is described as a religious fanatic. He has created a family suicide pact. However, their daughter, a teenager, wants no part of the plan and is desperate to escape her twisted family life.

According to the plot summary of the film, the teenager will try to make her escape when three strangers break down near their rural farmhouse. They end up interrupting the man’s sinister suicide pact.

“It’s about a highly faith-based Christian family [for whom] things go south. It’s really cool.”

Zucker told the publication that she worked really hard to get the role. Betty was actually supposed to be older, but Arianne ended up getting the part.

“I worked really hard to get this role. The wife was supposed to be older, but I guess — I hope! — I sold them on how she could be my age.”

When We Still Say Grace is released, don’t expect to see Zucker looking the way she normally does. Her character is “weathered” and is definitely not a trophy wife. The former Days Of Our Lives actress revealed that it was quite the transition.

The film also stars Bruce Davidson, Holly Taylor, Rita Volk, Dallas Hart, Frankie Wolf, and Xavier J. Watson.

Zucker has also been busy filming Lost Girls, Shattered, and Killer Assistant. She also stars in the Amazon series Ladies Of The Lake, which includes a lot of former DOOL stars.

When asked if she would ever return to Days Of Our Lives as Nicole Walker, the actress hinted to Soap Opera Digest that nobody knows the future. However, her character is reportedly leaving with an opening should she ever choose to return. For fans that love her DOOL character, this gives hope that one day, Nicole might walk back into Salem.

Will you be following Arianne Zucker’s future projects? What do you think of what the actress teased about her new film, We Still Say Grace?

