Alexa Bliss Requested A Major Change Be Made To ‘Raw’ Women’s Championship Belt

Since her debut on the main roster, Alexa Bliss has taken over WWE’s Women’s Division on both Raw and SmackDown Live. “Little Miss Bliss” is the only woman to have won the Women’s Championship for both brands. Arguably, no other performer has benefited from the WWE Draft and “Superstar Shakeup” more than she has, which is why WWE officials were willing to allow her to make a major change to her title belt.

Some people within the WWE Universe may have noticed the change to the Raw Women’s Championship over recent weeks, but Alexa Bliss recently appeared on an edition of Great Day Houston and revealed a funny piece of backstage information that Bliss had the title shortened specifically for her because the title didn’t fit her properly and was too big for her. During the interview, she had the following to say about it.

“This is the RAW Women’s Championship. What’s funny is – this is a little backstage information – the championship had to be shortened for me because it was so big on me, they actually had to take off size to let it fit me. But that’s why I’m ‘Five Feet Of Fury.'”

Alexa Bliss is a good example of a performer who embodies a much bigger presence and a physicality than her stature does. It’s a big reason why many people underestimated her abilities when Bliss was selected at the end of the WWE Draft. However, it’s also become a part of her character that “Five Feet of Fury” is just as dangerous as any other woman in WWE. Hopefully, that’s a quality Alexa does not lose anytime soon.

Heading into WWE SummerSlam, Alexa Bliss is still waiting for her challenger to be determined. There is a lot of speculation about another Fatal Four Way being booked for the Raw Women’s Title at the event. In that scenario, she would defend her title against Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax. Another idea may be to have her defend it in a Triple Threat Match depending on the results of this week’s No. 1 Contender match.

The expectation is that Alexa Bliss would drop the Raw Women’s Championship to one of her challengers at WWE SummerSlam next month. There is still a lot of time to determine if WWE officials want to make a title change or if Bliss holding onto the championship would be the best outcome. Regardless, the fans can expect “Little Miss Bliss” to continue her dominance on WWE television even if Alexa drops her title soon.

[Featured Image by WWE]