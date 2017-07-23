Derrick Rose To Make His Decision Soon — Choices Include The Bucks, Bulls, Cavaliers, And Lakers

According to several reports, Derrick Rose will make an announcement regarding his basketball future soon. Rose, an NBA free agent for the first time in his career, is one of the last high-profile players on the free agency market. Rose has taken his time deciding on where his basketball future will lead him to.

At the beginning of NBA free agency, teams went on a spending spree. As of now, most of the NBA teams are out of salary cap space. According to Sportrac, there are only eight NBA teams with more than $5 million worth of cap room. Derrick Rose is running out of options, but a few solid overtures still remain.

According to the New York Post, Derrick Rose has three free agency offers he is considering. Neither of those offers are from Rose’s previous team, the New York Knicks.

The three teams who are reportedly in the running for Derrick Rose are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Chicago Bulls. Rose has also met with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN. Playing for the Bucks would allow Rose to play near his hometown of Chicago, but an offer has yet to be made by Milwaukee despite mutual interest between the two parties.

Questions surround each of the potential destinations Derrick Rose is currently considering. His silence only adds fuel to the reports regarding his NBA future, as no one knows what his free agency desires are at the moment.

The Cleveland Cavaliers offer Derrick Rose the best chance at winning an NBA championship. Rose met with the Cavaliers last Thursday and per SB Nation the two sides were in deep discussions about a one-year deal. Signing Derrick Rose could be on hold for the Cavaliers as they sort out a situation with Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving wants out of Cleveland (courtesy of the Cleveland Plain Dealer). The Cavaliers may look to oblige his trade request while attempting to sign Derrick Rose. It could prove to be a tall task for the Cavaliers who finally settled on a general manager (courtesy of Bleacher Report).

The Cavaliers’ situation opens the door for the Los Angeles Lakers to sign Derrick Rose.

The Lakers are rumored to be looking for a veteran guard to help Lonzo Ball get acclimated to the NBA. They do not have the cap room to sign Derrick Rose to a deal better than the mid-level exception. Also, the Lakers are only considered a mild playoff threat in the Western Conference.

Lakers and Cavs could be in a bidding war for Derrick Rose, per @ramonashelburne https://t.co/f0m3BStwqe pic.twitter.com/F4IKTXzgow — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2017

The Chicago Bulls could be regarded as a dark horse to land Derrick Rose. The Bulls have two big selling points — the fact that they are his hometown team and familiarity.

Derrick Rose won the NBA MVP award with the Bulls six years ago. His knee injuries that followed derailed what was looking like a promising career.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Derrick Rose’s agent B.J. Armstrong met with the Chicago Bulls’ management last Thursday. A tweet by USA Today‘s Sam Amick confirms Rose’s interest in reuniting with the Bulls.

Derrrick Rose likely to pick team this weekend, I'm told. Cavs, Lakers, reported, but talks w/ his agent, BJ Armstrong, & Bulls too. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 20, 2017

The Bulls are undergoing a team rebuild. Signing Derick Rose could disrupt things. However, the addition of Rose would not make the Bulls a playoff team. It would require some of the younger Bulls players to step up and perform well.

A decision by Derrick Rose regarding where he will play next is expected to come soon. He is reportedly deciding between the offers that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Chicago Bulls have handed him. The Milwaukee Bucks are another team on Rose’s mind, but they have yet to make an offer.

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]