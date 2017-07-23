‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Faces An Old Foe, Then Sam Shoots Him To Die In The Pit

This week on General Hospital, Sonny will be in grave danger. He will be lured to a trap set by an old foe who has a vendetta against him. He will also be in an intense confrontation with Sam.

General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that someone would send Sonny (Maurice Benard) a picture of Spencer (Nicholas Bechtel) in a basement and the location where he is being held. With Garvey (Rick Ravenello) slated to return this week, spoilers suggest that it would be him to lure Sonny at a construction site. Sonny would be able to turn things around and fire a shot at Garvey, but Garvey will get away. Garvey was last seen in June when Jason put him down in Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will have another hallucination about Sonny, making her desire to seek vengeance stronger. She will confront Sonny about Jason (Billy Miller) and rant about karma, according to General Hospital spoilers. Sonny will try to talk her out, but Sam is totally out of her mind. She will pull the trigger and shoot Sonny. Sam will also shove him to the pit and will leave him to die there.

To make it worse, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Garvey will return to the site and cover the pit with a tarp so no one would see the wounded Sonny. He would linger between life and death and wonder if this would be the end for him. Previous GH spoilers suggest this would be a point where Stone Cates would reappear, most likely as part of Sonny’s hallucination. It was recently announced that Michael Sutton will return to General Hospital for a storyline this August. Sonny took care of Stone and treated him as his own brother.

Next week! #imbaaaaack #gh #Naxie @generalhospitalabc A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Elsewhere in General Hospital, Kirsten Storms is scheduled to return in the week of July 24 as Maxie Jones, as reported by Soaps. The star has also confirmed her comeback via social media along with a photo of a scene with Nathan (Ryan Paevey). Mac (John J. York) has some news for Nathan, but he would make Nathan swear to keep things secret, especially from Maxie. What could they be up to?

General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.

