‘Westworld’ Season 2’s Trailer Is Here And The Robot Revolution Has Only Just Begun [Video]

Westworld Season 2 has a trailer and it’s a blood-bath.

The clip opens with the sounds of a piano and the sight of Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) looking down at a dead tiger. The music in the background changes and suddenly we are listening to “I Gotta Be Me” by Sammy Davis, Jr. Then we cut to a scene of Maeve (Thandie Newton) looking at a room full of dead bodies.

The most intense part of the trailer comes when we see Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) riding on horseback with a shotgun in her hands and she’s shooting party goers.

The trailer ends with a close-up on William, the Man In Black (Ed Harris), and his face is smeared with blood.

As The Verge reports, Westworld returns to HBO in 2018, which means that fans are in for a wait. But when you think about all that goes into the production of a season it makes sense. Show creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy talked about the time, effort, and resources that they put into Westworld during an interview with Variety.

“It’s an ambitious project, and HBO has encouraged us to take the time and resources that we need to work on each stage of that,” Nolan said. “One of the fun things about television is that sometimes you find yourself in this place where you have to wear all these hats at once. You have to write, shoot, and cut simultaneously.”

The time and hard work obviously paid off. Westworld was recently nominated for 22 Emmy Awards. This means that the HBO show tied with Saturday Night Live for the most nominations received this year, Variety reports.

The show isn’t just a favorite among Television Academy voters, it’s popular with viewers as well. According to Variety, Westworld averages about 12 million viewers per episode on all of HBO’s viewing platforms. That’s the most ever for a first season on the premium cable network.

If we compare HBO to the other networks, it clearly dominates as far as the Emmys are concerned. HBO got the most nominations, 111 in total. Netflix came in second with 91 noms, thanks to retro sci-fi drama, Stranger Things, and The Crown. NBC followed with 64 nominations. Their highly rated drama, This Is Us, helped to land them in third place.

