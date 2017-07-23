Ben Affleck Says He Wants To Continue Playing Batman As Long As DC Wants Him

With all of the problems that the DC Extended Universe has had to deal with in terms of the upcoming solo Batman movie, rumors have circulated that Ben Affleck might give up the cape and mask and hand over the role to someone else. However, while taking part in a panel for Justice League at San Diego Comic-Con, the actor addressed those rumors. Even after the panel, Affleck went even further and clarified the situation and his own thoughts about the future of Batman.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly following his Justice League panel, Ben Affleck said that right now, his status as the DCEU’s Batman is the same as it has been all along. At this point, the actor has already done two movies in which he has a starring role as the Caped Crusader, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming Justice League. Beyond those two movies and his cameo appearance in Suicide Squad, Affleck said that he has every intention of making a third film as the superhero, and he believes that some of the rumors that have been circulating stem from the fact that he stepped back from being the director’s chair of his solo outing.

Ben Affleck even addressed why he chose not to move forward as the director for the solo Batman movie while talking about the rumors of his possible exit. According to the actor, it is a really big job to be the director of the film, as well as starring in it, and he felt that it would most likely be too much for him to handle while doing the character and the fans justice. He said that the reality is that something would end up being compromised if he were to try and pull double duty on the project.

Affleck said that he feels that his decision to not direct the solo Batman movie made it seem to the world as if he was perhaps not interested in the project or continuing to play the superhero for Warner Bros. The reality is, however, that the actor loves Batman and is actually enthusiastic about getting the chance to move forward with his part in the DCEU.

The actor even shared his support of the new director, Matt Reeves, who is coming off of another big project, War for the Planet of the Apes. Ben Affleck said that he thinks it is exciting to have Reeves coming in and joining the solo movie as its director. Affleck said that the director has not yet shared the entirety of his vision for the Batman movie because he was waiting until his other film was released first. However, now that the other movie has been released, the actor will get to see what the director has in store for the character and it is something that he is looking forward to.

Essentially, Ben Affleck has made it clear that if Warner Bros. and the DCEU want him to continue to play Batman, then he will continue to put on the cape and mask. The actor said that he would love to play Batman as long as the studio will have him and while he knows that eventually someone else will be asked to step in and play the part, for as long as they want him, he will continue to do the very best job he can when it comes to bringing the superhero to life.

