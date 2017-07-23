Tori Roloff Can’t Believe Baby Jackson Is Her Son, Shares Photo Of His ‘Cool’ New Accessory

Tori Roloff’s baby boy is a stylish little dude with a totally chill attitude. Jackson just recently joined the cast of TLC’s Little People, Big World, but the 2-month-old tot has already become a massive celebrity. His mother makes sure that he looks the part by providing him with an enviable wardrobe full of fashionable clothes, and Baby J’s star has already started shining so bright that he has to wear shades.

On Saturday, Tori Roloff shared an Instagram photo of Jackson all dressed up for a hot summer day. He looked hip while keeping cool in a gray striped onesie embellished with smiling Mickey Mouse faces, and he accessorized his look with a pair of dark sunglasses. Jackson Roloff isn’t smiling in Tori’s photo, but he impressed his mother by looking so “cool.” The proud mama praised his naturally ability to look good for the camera.

“I really don’t understand how this kid got so cool so quickly #howareyoumine?! #godissogood #babyj,” she captioned her Instagram post.

As usual, the Little People, Big World star’s fans reacted to the sweet snapshot by inundating her Instagram post with countless comments about how cute baby Jackson is, and there was even a suggestion that the “stud muffin” should pursue a career as a child model. Others praised his humble mother by responding to Tori Roloff’s comment about how shocked she is that she’s the mother of such a cool kid.

“Cool parents begat cool Jackson,” wrote one fan.

Tori and Jackson were at the Woodburn Premium Outlets shopping center in Woodburn, Oregon, when the photo was taken, so perhaps they were purchasing some more adorable outfits for Baby J to show off on Instagram. There’s a Disney Outlet store there, and Jackson’s parents are huge fans of the House of Mouse. According to TV Overmind, they even went to Disney World for their honeymoon. Tori Roloff had a hard time convincing her husband, Zach, to wear Mickey Mouse ears at the theme park, so she can only hope that Jackson will be more enthusiastic about rocking the headgear when he’s old enough to join his parents on a Disney vacation. For now, Baby J will have to settle for his Mickey romper.

Baby Jackson is already used to wearing strange things on his head. Last month, his parents placed a tiny pair of noise-cancelling earmuffs over his ears so that he could watch one of his first soccer games. Zach coaches a soccer team, and of course he doesn’t want his son associating the sport that he loves so much with lots of loud, scary sounds.

Whether he’s rocking a pair of cool shades or a sporty soccer jersey, one thing’s for certain: Zach and Tori Roloff’s son is one very photogenic little boy.

