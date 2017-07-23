Missing Jefferson City Teenagers Jacob Foster And Dantonio McClain Found Dead In The Moreau River

The search for two missing teenagers in Jefferson City, Missouri, has come to a poignant end when their bodies were found in the Moreau River, according to ABC 17 News. On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19, Jacob Foster, 18, and his 17-year-old friend Dantonio McClain told relatives and friends that they were going to the Algoa Road Railroad Bridge to swim in the Moreau River, but they never returned.

Capt. Doug Shoemaker with the Jefferson City Police Department stated that they received a call about a parking violation at the Algoa Road Railroad Bridge. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an abandoned truck with personal belongings inside. Authorities say the mother of one of the Jefferson City teens is the owner of the truck.

It is believed that either Foster or McClain drove the truck to the Algoa Road Railroad Bridge before possibly jumping into the Moreau River as it is a popular area where teens often jump from the bridge, according to Shoemaker. Police officials stated that while the mother moved the truck from the bridge, she did not suspect anything was wrong until the teens did not return from their swim.

The Jefferson City teens were reported missing thereafter, which prompted multiple agencies to begin a search for Foster and McClain. The search ended Thursday afternoon when the Jefferson City teens were found dead in the Moreau River.

UPDATE: Missing Jefferson City teens found dead in Moreau River https://t.co/wVnbcqit9n #jcmo #MidMo — News Tribune JCMO (@NewsTribune) July 20, 2017

The bodies of the Jefferson City teens were taken to a local medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death. It was determined on Friday that the teens died from an accidental drowning. Authorities say that foul play is not suspected in McClain and Foster’s death. A toxicology report is pending.

It was reported that Foster would have been a senior at Jefferson City High School in the upcoming school year while McClain is believed to be a former student of the Jefferson City Public Schools.

Highway Patrol Marine Division searching Moreau River.Jacob Foster and Dantonio McClain disappeared Wed. @KRCG13 pic.twitter.com/XjFpq06QGB — Elizabeth Hoffman (@ElizabethKRCG13) July 20, 2017

Authorities ask the public to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400 if they have any information that could determine what Foster and McClain were doing prior to going to the Algoa Road Railroad Bridge.

Circumstances leading up to McClain and Foster’s deaths at the Moreau River is being investigated by the Jefferson City Police Department.

[Featured Image by Joe Christensen/iStock]