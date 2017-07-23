‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Abigail Gives Chad A Push, Literally, But Abby Is Gravely Injured Due To Dario’s Actions

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously revealed that Abigail’s (Marci Miller) life would be in jeopardy. A rescue mission goes horribly wrong. It turns out that Abby is the one who does the saving this time, instead of her being rescued. Although Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) is unable to kill Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) by vehicular homicide, Abigail is the unfortunate victim when she literally pushes Chad out of the way, saving his life. What is going to happen now?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Ron Carlivati recently teased that when he came on board as the new head writer, he had to come up with a way to reunite “Chabby.” He proposed the idea to restructure Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder mystery to bring Chad and Abigail closer together. It appears that the next stage in Carlivati’s “Chabby” plan is in effect with Marci Miller’s character saving Chad’s life.

Sneak peek photos published in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest show Abby pushing Chad DiMera. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Dario will try to hit Chad with a car. The preview clip from NBC teases that the attempted vehicular homicide is done right in front of Abigail and she screams her ex-husband’s name. Abby pushes Chad out of the way just in time. However, Dario ends up slamming into his wife with the car and she ends up gravely injured.

This is an opportunity to put Dario away for good. He may have been arrested on Friday’s episode of DOOL, but he obviously gets out of jail. It is also an opportunity for Chad and Abigail to reunite. With the threat of losing Abby for good, he might finally confess that he is still in love with her. When she recovers from her life-threatening injuries, “Chabby” can start over and rekindle their romance.

Sneak peek photos for next week reveal that after Abigail is hit with a car, both Chad and Dario are tending to her. Chad is leaning down next to his ex-wife. Dario is also present, standing over Chad’s shoulder with a concerned look on his face. He is probably thinking, “What have I done?” Any thought of him leaving Salem, escaping the criminal charges, and keeping Abby are long gone now. Dario is done in Salem and nothing can save him from his choices now. Chad, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will make sure of it.

What do you think of these DOOL spoilers? Will this tragic event bring “Chabby” back together again? What do you think of Ron Carlivati using current storylines to reunite Chad and Abigail on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]