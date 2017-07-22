Trailer For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Kicks Off Panel At SDCC 2017 – Experience The 80s Awesome Upside-Down

There has been a lot happening at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 already, but one of the most exciting just took place on Saturday afternoon. During the Stranger Things panel, the trailer for season 2 on Netflix was released and it sent the fans into an absolute frenzy. Some thought that the first season couldn’t be improved upon, but in just three short minutes, it seems as if everyone was dead wrong about the upside-down.

When the trailer for Justice League dropped, everyone was excited and news spread like a wildfire, but that was until a bunch of kids from the 80s hit the stage. As revealed by Deadline, the footage shown from season 2 of Stranger Things unveiled a better idea of what is to come later this fall and it is absolutely thrilling.

The series is still in the decade that everyone loves, even if they weren’t even born yet. The majority of the details are still not being revealed to anyone as the Duffer Brothers are looking to keep a lot of things a surprise for fans of Stranger Things.

Season 2 isn’t only going to pick up where things left off in the first season, but they’re going to expand into an adventure that is bigger and more frightening than ever before.

STRANGER THINGS 2 trailer looks great. #1984 pic.twitter.com/MV0lSWL7AW — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) July 22, 2017

The Upside-Down is obviously alive and well despite the actions that were taken in season 1, and that obviously means that Eleven is still out there somewhere. It is also obvious that young Will is still suffering from his horrific experiences in season 1 and things are still haunting him from the inside.

A few new characters are also shown in the trailer (featured below) such as Sean Astin, and there are plenty of awesome throwback references such as “Dragon’s Lair,” the Ghostbusters, and so much more.

STRANGER THINGS: The panel for the show has ended with this great group hug #SDCC #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/5ujIjDeGb1 — DiscussingFilm @SDCC (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2017

Virtually every single person from season 1 of Stranger Things is back, but there are obvious exceptions and no, Barb is sadly not returning. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, David K. Harbour, and Winona Ryder are all back, though.

Season 2 of Stranger Things will hit Netflix on Friday, Oct. 27, and that simply means you may end up missing Halloween due to binge-watching.

You can’t help but enjoy and get chills when Vincent’s Price voiceover from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” starts echoing over the new footage.

The excitement of those at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 could not be contained when the trailer for season 2 of Stranger Things appeared before their eyes, but why should it be? There is so much more of the 80s to come forth with Stephen King, Michael Jackson, John Carpenter, video games, and the fantastic Eleven who appears ready for a comeback. Unfortunately, we have to wait until a few days before Halloween, but that isn’t too far away.

