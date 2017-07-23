Did An ESPN Story Hint At The Relationship Storyline Between Kurt Angle And Jason Jordan?

Last Monday, WWE superstar Kurt Angle dropped a bombshell on Monday Night Raw. Angle’s revelation, as reported by Rolling Stone, was that fellow WWE superstar Jason Jordan was his son. Kurt Angle’s secret is still the talk of the wrestling world days later.

While most fans took to social media sites, including Twitter and Facebook, to express their feelings, curiosity also took over. And there is a reason why no one should be caught off guard. A story published in 2016 may have offered a hint that Kurt Angle being Jason Jordan’s father could happen.

The first question raised was is Jason Jordan actually the son of wrestling legend Kurt Angle? The answer to that inquiry was reported by Justin L. Mack of the Indianapolis Star. Wrestling is full of storylines. The WWE’s latest could work simply because Jason Jordan holds a resemblance to Kurt Angle.

All of the similarities do not end with the facial features of Angle and Jordan. Their wrestling styles mimic each other.

Certain moves that Kurt Angle performed when he was an active WWE superstar, not the general manager of Monday Night Raw, are utilized by Jason Jordan. The “Ankle Lock” and the “Jordan Slam” are both in-ring maneuvers used by Kurt Angle. Jordan’s background as a great amateur wrestler also comes to mind while watching him take down his competition. The only thing that Jason Jordan does not have on his resume, which Kurt Angle had at the beginning of his WWE career, are Olympic gold medals.

.@DashWilderWWE I would ask but we're a little busy catching up! pic.twitter.com/oCm1Sd8BPV — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) July 19, 2017

Another feature that Jason Jordan shares with Kurt Angle is body type. Jordan is listed at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds. Angle is six-feet tall and weighed close to 240 pounds during his active days. In order to perfect his in-ring moves, Jason Jordan had to study what Kurt Angle did inside the squared circle.

Watching Kurt Angle is something that Jason Jordan admitted to doing in an ESPN story last October.

“I grew up watching Kurt and so I’ve studied him a lot and figured out what it is that made him so great, what made him so amazing to watch. So trying to make sure that I picked up some of those things, but at the same time being myself, because I never wanna try and mimic somebody else. I wanna be myself and be the first Jason Jordan. I don’t wanna be the second Kurt Angle.”

Jason Jordan’s words from the ESPN story should have given WWE fans a clue that a potential storyline between he and Kurt Angle could form. The only hiccup at the time was that the Olympic gold medalist was not with the company. Angle returned to the WWE near the time of WresleMania 33. Kurt Angle was enshrined in the WWE’s 2017 Hall of Fame class.

It is ironic that the WWE crafted Jason Jordan with Kurt Angle in mind. Whether or not there was any expectations of a Kurt Angle return could be deemed as cautious optimism in late October. What WWE fans are also wondering is where the idea for Kurt Angle being the father of Jason Jordan came from. It may have been a brainchild of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, inspired from a number of factors.

McMahon did everything to keep his superstars out of the loop. According to Wrestle Zone, Jason Jordan found out about a week before the WWE was going to run with the story. Meanwhile, Jordan’s American Alpha tag partner, Chad Gable, found out when the fans did, as reported by Heavy.

Kurt Angle being Jason Jordan’s father was, and remains, a highly talked-about storyline. Last October was when things could have been put in motion.

[Featured Image by WWE.com]