Tiffany Trump And Marla Maples Sizzle In Bikinis As President Trump’s White House Implodes

At least one Trump family member is showing no hints of scandal and she hasn’t been in the news as of late for the wrong reasons. Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s youngest daughter and ex-wife, respectively, are taking the Italian coast by storm — in bikinis.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s White House is working overtime to manage the ongoing Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into possible campaign collision during the 2016 elections. The noise even extends predictions about Trump’s probable resignation.

Tiffany Trump, 23, and Marla Maples, 53, have been soaking up the sun and taking to the surf as part of their weeks-long summer vacation. The blonde daughter-mother duo was seen several times donning bikini apparel fit for the beach, having a blast jet skiing, sunbathing, and shopping, as Daily Mail wrote.

Tiffany, President Trump’s youngest daughter, looked relaxed among friends. On one day of their Italian excursion, Tiffany wore a floral bikini and was seen on a yacht using her smartphone. On another day, she opted for a pale-blue top and matching bottom. In another paparazzi-taken image, she was seen wearing a blue wetsuit.

Meanwhile, Marla Maples, the president’s second wife, beamed in the sunshine as she enjoyed her time on Ponza Island with Tiffany Trump. Marla is seen in one snap wearing an army-green bikini while talking casually to friends aboard a boat on Thursday.

She flaunted her toned pins and arms while beaming for the camera. In another picture taken aboard a vessel in Capri, Marla Maples wore a white bikini trimmed in black. She sported large-rimmed sunglasses and a ball cap. Later, Marla and Tiffany set out on the town wearing rompers.

They both appeared to be in good spirits as they traversed cobblestone streets and hobnobbed with companions. While there, Tiffany and Marla posed for a picture with a brother and sister.

The next day, Tiffany and Marla were spotted in Portofino. There, they were seen departing the yacht with their luggage in tow. They both said their goodbyes to the captain and crew.

Trump wore a flirty black-and-white mini and white elevated espadrilles. She styled her blonde locks loose and donned a pair of sunglasses to keep the sun’s rays at bay.

Marla wore a similar pair of shoes like her daughter’s. She boasted her youthful fashion sense by wearing cropped jeans and a plain white top. Marla opted for muted jewelry and simple accessories.

Missing from the pictures was Ross Mechanic, Trump’s boyfriend. The two had been vacationing last month throughout Hungary and Germany when Tiffany and Marla’s European vacation began.

Tiffany Trump’s vacation with Marla Maples comes ahead of her upcoming enrollment in law school. Reportedly, Tiffany is gearing up for her admission to Georgetown in Washington, D.C. She’s due to start classes in the fall. It’s unclear if she will play a role in her father’s administration at some point.

Tiffany has largely kept a low profile from Washington politics. She first emerged as Trump’s daughter during the president’s campaign for office. She is known for her riveting speech at the Republican Convention where she recalled fond childhood memories with her parents, Donald Trump and Marla Maples.

Currently, her extended family in the White House is ensnared in multiple investigations that have plagued the Republican president’s first term in office. The president calls the probe a “witch hunt” and “fake news.”

It’s unclear if Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples are drawing their vacation to a close. However, fans expressed joy at seeing the mother and daughter enjoying time together despite the firestorm back in the states.

