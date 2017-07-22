‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick And Victor’s Fight Goes Public, Will The Newmans Survive The Scandal?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that tense moments are ahead during the week of July 24 on the CBS soap opera. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) fight will be aired on Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) show. The Newmans react and worry that they won’t recover from the scandal.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick check in with their mother to see how she’s handling her split with Victor. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki (Melody Thomas Smith) suggests they watch Hilary’s show to see her coverage of her concert. Nothing prepared them for what they saw, and Nick assures his mom that he will take care of Hilary.

Mariah tries to change gears during the live broadcast, but Hilary seemed determined to focus on Nick and Victor’s brawl. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki isn’t happy about the footage and worries how it could affect the whole family.

At the end of the video footage, Hilary aired Victor telling his son that he wants nothing to do with him ever again. After the show, Mariah tells Hilary that she will probably face a backlash from the Newmans and to prepare herself. Of course, the Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Hilary laughed it off, saying she had Victor’s permission to air the material.

The Newman Family struggles to keep up "appearances" today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/DGuqIkqkwN — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) July 14, 2017

According to Soap Opera Digest, Mariah asks Hilary why Victor would be okay with her airing such damaging material. Mariah goes on to say that the video will embarrass his family and could cause a massive scandal. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that after the show was over, Hilary starts to question if she did the right thing and admitted that she “may have” gone too far.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nick barges in the studio and demands to know why Hilary decided to air footage that she knew would humiliate his family after they gave her exclusive access to the concert.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick doesn’t threaten Hilary as she sees him as a trust fund baby, Nick advises her that Victor will “deal with her” after he sees her show. That is when Hilary claims that she had Victor’s approval to air the footage.

TOMORROW ON #YR: Is Hilary pushing her luck with Victor? https://t.co/9kQxr7feLB pic.twitter.com/CmIRG2AsWa — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) July 19, 2017

Nick doubts that his father would agree to air such inflammatory coverage. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick wonders if his dad gave Hilary the okay just to make him look bad.

The real question is, what will Victor do when he sees Hilary’s show? Can the Newmans survive another scandal?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]