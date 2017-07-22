‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kayla Is Exonerated, But Only After Tripp Gets Violent

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will finally be exonerated. It won’t happen immediately, but will occur by the end of the month. Unfortunately, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) can’t contain his rage and gets violent with his stepmother. Can Steve (Stephen Nichols) help both his wife and son before tragedy strikes? Will the Johnson family ever recover from this?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Kayla being exonerated was teased in the “early editions” section of the magazine. However, sneak peek photos show something horrifying will happen before her name is cleared. Tripp will pull a knife on Kayla, demanding to know the truth about Ava’s death.

As fans know, Jade Michaels (formerly Gabrielle Haugh) let Tripp believe that Kayla killed his birth mother. However, that is not true. Tripp’s half-brother, Joey Johnson (James Lastovic), is the one that murdered Ava. In order to protect his son, Steve confessed to the crime. It is a complicated storyline, but one that fans remember well.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Tripp will confess what he has done. There is no information on if he tells the truth to Steve and Kayla, or if he goes to the people in charge at University Hospital. After all, Kayla’s career was being destroyed because of his scheme.

As previously reported back in March, James Lastovic is leaving DOOL. Fans are curious if the character is being recast or if Joey will leave Salem. If the latter happens, will it have something to do with Tripp finding out who really murdered Ava?

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers revealed in the magazine include Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) showing Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) some photos. Also, Joey and Tripp will talk and work out at the gym together.

What do you think is going to happen with Steve, Kayla, Tripp, and Joey on Days Of Our Lives? Can the Johnson family recover from the medical record scheme?

