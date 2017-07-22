‘Smallville’ Star Tom Welling Returns To Television: Actor Joins ‘Lucifer’ For Heroic Season 3 Stint

Actor Tom Welling of Smallville fame is soaring his way back to the small screen with a featured role on Fox’s Lucifer for its upcoming third season, according to Variety.

The 41-year-old WB/The CW Network icon, who played the heroic Clark Kent for the entirety of the 10-season set of the 2000’s era DC Comics action serial, has been noted to appear as a series regular for the new episodes that make up the show’s fall 2017 season, airing this October.

Welling will appear on the Fox supernatural series as Marcus Pierce, an accomplished police lieutenant, who TV Line says gets tangled in the “evil” lead character’s cross hairs.

“While he’s reserved and well-respected, like Lucifer (Tom Ellis), [Marcus is also] charming, charismatic and handsome,” TV Line writes, “[so much] so that when Pierce starts developing a connection with Decker (Lauren German), the devil [starts to] comes out [of] Lucifer.”

Tom’s turn on Lucifer officially marks the semi-reclusive star’s return to the limelight after appearing in just three small movie roles after Smallville‘s end in 2011, as well as the actor’s return to television overall since the two-part finale of the popular, pre-Superman-themed series.

“In addition to his 10-season run [on Smallville], Welling’s TV acting credits include Judging Amy,” TV Line adds, in 2001.

Welling has also occasionally worked behind the camera, directing several episodes of Smallville and another former The CW project, Hellcats, in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

His last on-screen appearance was in the movie adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel, 2016’s The Choice starring Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer, as Rotten Tomatoes mentions.

While Welling has yet to comment on his first role in years, Tom told the Herald-Journal in 2003 that he never really felt comfortable with the idea of being a “public” celebrity.

“I might be into fame one day, but never say never,” the actor joked.

“I don’t want to be a celebrity for being the sake of a celebrity. I [just] wanna work, then go home and live in private.”

Tom Welling’s Lucifer stint begins with the Season 3 premiere on Monday, October 2, on Fox. Check your local listings for showtimes.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]