Kylie Jenner Answers Fans’ Questions About The Possible Ill-Fated ‘Life Of Kylie’

Kylie Jenner is all set to debut her new series, Life of Kylie, on E!–but the show has already been marred with tons of issues, including Kylie not showing up to the set when she’s supposed to film. Although they’re still going ahead with releasing the docu-style reality TV series, it has reportedly been classified as boring even to the most loyal Kylie Jenner fans who watched it in a test group.

The issue with the show appears to be the fact that there just isn’t enough drama to sustain it for a full 30 minutes. Kylie Jenner allegedly refuses to speak about her romance with ex-boyfriend Tyga or her new man, Travis Scott. Instead, the star wants to focus on her personal and professional life.

Despite these issues, the show has gone ahead and just wrapped its eight-episode season. The cast and crew partied with a neon print lip cake with the name of the show printed across.

Kylie Jenner has stated that she wants to be separate from her family and their show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and she hopes that fans can now get to know her instead of the persona that she says she plays on TV.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took to Twitter to answer fans’ questions about her new show, hoping to hype up the excitement. The show already has a reputation of being a possible failure within the media, so it’s likely Kylie Jenner and the rest of her crew are attempting to salvage it.

During her Twitter Q&A session, Kylie Jenner revealed that she absolutely loves the first episode of the show and that it’s one of her favorites. However, she doesn’t want to “give anything away.”

She also told fans that the show would be 30 minutes, which is shorter than an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to Kylie, she requested it to ensure that each episode was “short, sweet and full of excitement.”

Kylie Jenner also told her fans that she wanted the show to be “more her vibe” and that she’ll be discussing Kylie Cosmetics on it quite a bit.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Watch the show’s promo below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]