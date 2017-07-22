WWE Rumors & Spoilers: Could ‘Battleground’ 2017 Odds Change Show Surprising Winner For Championship Match?

The latest WWE rumors and spoilers may indicate a surprising winner in one of the upcoming Battleground 2017 championship matches based on a recent odds change. This weekend’s pay-per-view will have three of the respective titles from the SmackDown Live brand on the line as the women’s championship will not be contested. At first, it appeared like just one would change hands, but now it’s seeming like a possibility of several belts going to brand new owners. Keep in mind that possible WWE Battleground results spoilers follow, so those who want a potential surprise or two on Sunday may not want to read further.

As previously reported via the Inquisitr, the WWE Battleground 2017 betting odds for Sunday’s pay-per-view event favored “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles to retain the United States title against Kevin Owens. Also, The New Day was favored to win in their WWE SmackDown tag team title match against current champions The Usos. Additionally, “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal was the favorite to win the Punjabi Prison Match against Randy Orton with the WWE Championship on the line. However, the odds for that match changed earlier, possibly revealing some sort of insight into a different finish for the main championship bout.

Earlier on Saturday, the WWE Leaks website was reporting that the odds for the WWE Championship match had actually shifted in favor of the challenger, Randy Orton. As of the earlier report, Orton was a 2 to 5 favorite to win, while Jinder Mahal had moved to a 1 to 3 underdog to retain the title. For weeks, Orton had been considered an underdog in this match as it was expected that after he loses in the Punjabi Prison match, that would end the ongoing feud that he and Mahal have been part of.

The change in Orton’s odds may indicate the potential for not one, but two title changes on the card. With a match as brutal as a Punjabi Prison match, it provides the perfect set up for a Money in the Bank briefcase cash-in by “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin. As of this report, there were odds on a cash-in happening at the pay-per-view. WWE Leaks indicated that the odds were “even” for either the men’s or women’s MITB briefcase to be cashed in, while odds for Carmella to cash in were at 3 to 1 odds, and a cash-in by Corbin at 6 to 4 odds.

While Orton was favorite for a little while, the odds moved back into Jinder Mahal’s favor a bit later in the day on Saturday. As of this report, Jinder was at 4 to 7 odds on Paddy Power, while “The Viper” had moved to 5 to 4 odds. Keep in mind that betting odds aren’t always a reflection of exactly who will win, although they often have been pretty close in determining the winners as a pay-per-view arrives.

If Orton’s odds move back into his favor as the Battleground pay-per-view gets closer on Sunday, that could indicate that there’s some information out there indicating that he will win. It could also hint at Baron Corbin arriving with his MITB briefcase in hand to quickly take that title away.

WWE fans, do you believe that Randy Orton will win the championship at Sunday’s PPV? Also, when do you think Baron Corbin will cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase, at Battleground or a different event?

[Featured Image by WWE]