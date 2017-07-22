’16 And Pregnant’ Alum Jordan Cashmyer Reportedly Working As An Escort

16 and Pregnant alum Jordan Cashmyer was spotted by several fans of the series as working as an escort in the Baltimore, Maryland area. The mother of 3-year-old Genevieve has been struggling with depression, anxiety, and addiction over the last few years and evidently has resorted to escorting services. Although Jordan doesn’t use her real name, her signature Cashmyer tattoo is fully visible in the ads.

The 16 and Pregnant alum was exposed as working as a stripper by her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Derek Taylor, in 2014. The former MTV star was seen working under the name “Raquel,” the same name she uses when escorting. Derek attempted to expose her to show that she does not take care of their baby and that he and her family do most of the work.

The 16 and Pregnant alum, who is now 22-years-old, was spotted in several ads and websites for exotic services and “massage therapy.” Several of the websites state that she has been escorting since June of this year. Many customers have given her bad reviews on the websites, saying that the reality star alum is “all talk” or simply has not shown up to gigs or to plans that they have made together.

Just want to let everyone know I'm free???? pic.twitter.com/XjW3qOruiM — Jordan Cashmyer (@Cashhhhh_) June 23, 2016

The former 16 & Pregnant star’s advertisements scared many fans of the show, as she appears to be incredibly gaunt and has bruises all over her body. The former reality show star has spent time in the hospital and in rehab for drug addiction, but unfortunately, it may be possible that the youngster is back on drugs, though no one can be positive.

In 2016, the 16 and Pregnant alum stated that she was clean of her addictions after attending a rehab and that 2014-2016 were mired with heavy drug and alcohol use. She admitted to attempting suicide in 2014 and was known for having been homeless during her episode of 16 and Pregnant.

Jordan’s only social media is a Twitter account that she has not updated since May. She has not addressed her photos found on the escorting sites or given any explanation of why they exist. Several media outlets have picked up the story since she was spotted by former fans.

Starcasm has released photos of Jordan’s ads on their site, while others have chosen not to.

"I can't explain myself, I'm afraid, because I'm not myself you see."???? pic.twitter.com/Mlyaj0KcKz — Jordan Cashmyer (@Cashhhhh_) March 25, 2016

[Featured Image by Jordan Cashmyer/Twitter]