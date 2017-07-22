New ‘Justice League’ Trailer Drops And It Shows A Lot More Footage – Here’s Everything You Might Have Missed

There is a lot happening this weekend at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017, but everyone has been anxiously awaiting a new look at the Justice League and it finally arrived. So many different rumors have been flying around regarding the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), and there isn’t a lot of it that sounds very promising. Well, Ben Affleck has decided to set the record straight and at the same time, the new trailer teased a lot of big things to come.

Not only is this a new trailer, but it is an extended one that gives a full four minutes of almost entirely new footage and a lot of action. This trailer is fantastic and it gives a lot more hope to the fans who have thought that the film would be in trouble with all of the rumors.

One of the biggest pieces of speculation is that Ben Affleck was going to be out as Batman after Justice League, but as Collider reported, he squashed that on Saturday at the SDCC.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I would be an Ape on the ground for Matt Reeves. Let alone Batman.”

While it is true that he never specifically says he isn’t leaving, Affleck does say he will be around for the trilogy of The Batman.

Please know that there are possible spoilers for Justice League ahead from this point forward. Only read on if you want to know.

That is at least one positive note, but the Justice League trailer made things even better and there is a lot to pay attention to while watching it. Superhero Hype revealed that there is so much to see in this new trailer and Warner Bros. makes sure to put as much as possible in these four minutes.

Here are a few of the things you may have missed while simply being in awe of what was presented before your eyes.

Steppenwolf is a beast and this is the first real footage that fans have seen of him. He first arrives in Themyscira and that is ultimately where he arrives to take control of the next planet he wishes to consume.

It is obvious that Commissioner Gordon (J.K. Simmons) plays a bit of a bigger part than imagined as he brings the team together. The Justice League is summoned to the rooftop by the Bat-Signal and he questions how many more of them there are. Batman simply states, “Not enough.”

Green Lantern is teased in the trailer (featured below) and in two big ways. First of all, Steppenwolf speaks of Earth as vulnerable due to there being “No Lanterns” and No Kryptonian.” While that is an obvious mention, there is a more secretive one at the end of it all.

Alfred sees the ground start to tremble and someone appears in front of him, but they aren’t seen on camera. He looks at this person and says, “He said you’d come. Now, let’s hope…you’re not too late.” If you look closely, you can see a slight green glimmer in Alfred’s glasses as ComicBook also noticed.

Alfred talking to green Lantern is my suspicion 😀 https://t.co/Nz3Fhc2z9S — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 22, 2017

Also, Jason Momoa may have also spoiled things anyway when he posted a picture on Instagram earlier this week.

Has Jason Momoa Just Teased A DCEU Green Lantern #SDCC Announcement? – https://t.co/Tn0cXJC75H pic.twitter.com/w1S2IsncJL — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 22, 2017

For now, fans can only do what they can to figure out all that is happening in the Justice League trailer and what will be to come in the full movie. Warner Bros. and DC Comics doing all of the reshoots may be an effort to fix all of the issues and complaints that had come their way with some of the earlier films in the DCEU.

There will be many more little things and Easter Eggs found in this trailer as it is dissected and torn apart, but it has only been released an hour as of this writing.

Justice League will hit theaters on November 17, and the cast for the movie is jam-packed, but the trailer is all that anyone cares about right now. The release of the full film may be months away, but this trailer released at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 does give new hope with great action, plenty of footage, and the possibility of the Green Lantern.

